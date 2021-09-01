Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, September 2021

Happy birthday, dear Virgo! The sun is in your sign, inspiring joy and creativity, and helping you align with your purpose!

It’s a lovely time for celebration and having fun—but be sure to take some time off as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 2. Though action planet Mars in your sign puts you in a busy mood, eager to tackle all your goals, its opposition to dreamy Neptune urges you to slow down and rest. Making time to recharge will keep you sharp when you get back to business—if you don’t take a break, you might burn out or find yourself being sloppy, making mistakes, or dealing with misunderstandings. Avoid making important decisions today.

Communication planet Mercury is in Libra at the start of the month, finding you organizing your finances, and some solid conversations about money, plans, projects, and commitments take place on September 4 as it connects with Saturn in Aquarius. Sweet Venus is also in air sign Libra at the start of this month, which could bring some gifts (financial or otherwise) your way! A burning desire that eclipses all other concerns may arise as Venus clashes with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5. This may be a majorly passionate and transformative time for you, but watch out for jealousy and power struggles.

September 6 is busy: Mars connects with Pluto, Venus mingles with Jupiter in Aquarius, Mercury’s pre-retrograde shadow period begins, there’s a new moon in your sign, and the sun connects with wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus! New moons bring fresh starts, but the energy might also be low—this is a quiet moment for rest. It’s also an inspiring time for new plans like a makeover, an introduction, or a new course in the journey of your life! Mars’s connection with Pluto means it’s an opportune moment to strategize, and you’re feeling especially powerful as the sun’s connection with Uranus finds you taking risks and surprising people. An unexpected journey may take place, or some surprising news could be shared.

Many new opportunities will likely come your way, but some of the plans and conversations that begin at this time will be revisited during Mercury retrograde in Libra (which starts on September 27), so keep your plans flexible and stay open-minded! While reworking things may sound frustrating, small adjustments are part of the process of life, and these changes could mean finding something better than you could have imagined.

Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, inspiring steamy love notes. The key to your heart at this time is through your brain, as you value any partners with dazzling intellect! While Venus in Scorpio’s energy is magnetic and tantalizing, things might feel flat on September 14 when the sun opposes Neptune: The atmosphere is low energy, and some laziness, despondence, or self-esteem issues could also flare up. A directionless feeling may arise in your relationships. The best way to work with this energy is to rest. Take it slow and save important conversations for another time. Also on September 14, Mars enters Libra, which could inspire a more confident energy when it comes to finances, security, and self-worth. Even if you don’t have what you want yet, Mars in Libra brings the boost of courage to get what you need. This could be an exciting time to ask for a raise, learn more about investing, or create a deeper sense of security, comfort, and abundance in your life.

You’re feeling especially confident as the sun connects with power planet Pluto on September 16. This is an exciting time to create works of art and explore your romantic relationships in a deep, intimate way. Boundaries are set as Venus clashes with Saturn on September 17 and big ideas are shared on September 20 as Mercury mingles with Jupiter—but revisions may take place during the upcoming Mercury retrograde. Also on September 20, there’s the full moon in your opposite sign Pisces, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your relationships. Full moons are invigorating but also highly emotional, and it’s a powerful time for release. Some closure may be gained, or perhaps some compromise helps you and your partners deepen your bond.

Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 22, which could find you having intense conversations about money or jealousy. Hidden information may also be revealed. Libra season begins on this day, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your finances and belongings. Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, which might find you having unexpected conversations about desire. You may be surprised to learn how much you enjoy something. Freedom is a major theme at this time. You’re especially irritated by closed-minded people, and turbulence could pop up in relationships where communication is strained. Mars connects with Saturn on September 25, creating a solid, focused energy that’s fantastic for productivity.

Mercury retrograde starts on September 27, finding you revisiting ideas and conversations that took place since the new moon in Virgo. You might be feeling especially forgetful at this time, so be sure you have your phone, keys, and wallet when you go out. That said, you might also discover an item you thought was lost! Frustrations and delays could take place and this isn’t the best time astrologically to sign contracts or make big purchases. Misunderstandings and commuting delays might also arise. Mercury retrograde ends on October 18—until then, catch up on rest, and if you need to get work done, focus on neglected to-do list items.

The sun connects with Saturn on September 29, creating a productive atmosphere, although Mercury retrograde could find things moving more slowly than usual. Luckily, the sun and Saturn’s harmonious connection inspires patience. Venus clashes with Jupiter on September 30, bringing a burst of fun—just try not to gossip or over-indulge too much.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in October!