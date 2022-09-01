Monthly Horoscope Virgo, September 2022

The sun is in your sign, Virgo, inspiring a celebratory atmosphere and reconnecting you with your sense of purpose. You may be feeling a boost in willpower and confidence, and it’s an exciting time to make future plans.

Action planet Mars in Gemini connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries on September 1, which can bode very well for your career, as people are eager to invest in your work or new resources become available to you. Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Libra, opposes Jupiter on September 2, kicking up conversations about money, and inspiring optimism and open-mindedness. These discussions may be revisited and reworked later this month when Mercury is retrograde!

Mars begins its pre-retrograde shadow in Gemini on September 3. Mars retrograde begins on October 30 (it ends on January 12, 2023, with the post-shadow period wrapping up on March 15, 2023), and between September 3 and October 30, you might get some hints about what themes will be addressed and reworked during the actual retrograde. Themes like credit where and when it’s due, your long-term career path, and what you want to be known for are highlighted.

Lovely Venus enters your sign, Virgo, on September 5, which can find you feeling particularly charming and attractive! Venus in your sign is a fantastic time to update your look and go shopping: Venus is the planet of beauty, love, and money. Venus is also the planet of justice and harmony, and as it moves through your sign, you could be feeling especially focused on creating balance in your life and cultivating a sense of unity around you. You don’t want drama in your social life or disorder at work, and Venus in your sign can help you create this peace. Venus, of course, is also the planet of love, so some exciting connections with new people or established partners can take place!

Mercury retrograde in Libra begins on September 9, which could find you revisiting conversations about money and themes like security, comfort, and your belongings. The shadow period for this retrograde began on August 20, so discussions that have taken place since then may come up again for reconsideration. Mercury retrograde ends on October 2, and the post-shadow period ends on October 17.

Mercury retrograde is famously a period of delays and miscommunications, and astrologers suggest avoiding travel, making big purchases, signing contracts, or starting new ventures at this time due to the misunderstandings that may take place. Mercury retrograde can be a period of flux, but it doesn’t have to be a total mess: Take a second glance at the fine print, don’t rush things, and double check that you have your keys, phone, and wallet. Giving things extra consideration instead of plowing forward with plans is a great way to work with this energy. Mercury retrograde can be a great time to take a break and rest, pick up a project that was put on the back burner, redo your budget, or reassess a plan or agreement. Be careful not to misplace things, though it’s possible something you misplaced may pop up now!

The full moon in Pisces takes place on September 10, brightly illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. A powerful release or change may be taking place. A partner (in love, business, or otherwise) may reveal insight into how they are feeling. Full moons take place when the sun and moon are in opposing zodiac signs: The sun in is analytical Virgo, and the moon in dreamy Pisces. A balance between logic and fantasy can be explored at this time. You may be undergoing a big change in how you approach relationships, and an intriguing meeting with someone new, or transformation with an established partner, could take place.

The sun connects with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus on September 11, perhaps bring some unexpected and exciting opportunities! A philosophical breakthrough may take place. A new understanding of something can fill you with a sense of liberation and possibility! Venus squares off with Mars and the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 16: Venus’s square with Mars brings passion and creative inspiration, but go slow, because the sun’s opposition with Neptune can also find us dealing with insecurities or misunderstandings.

There may be a lot of buzz about you in the public, but in your one-on-one relationships, you’re confronting issues concerning trust, validation, and dependability. Misunderstandings may arise: A go-with-the-flow attitude may be the best approach. Stay flexible instead of trying to muscle a situation into place. Some overreacting might occur but with some time, perhaps after a solid night’s sleep, the situation can transform on its own, a new perspective shared, or pressures melt away. If you’ve had faith in someone who hadn’t earned it, you might get a reality check at this time.

Mercury opposes Jupiter and sun connects with Pluto in Capricorn on September 18: Mercury’s opposition with Jupiter can inspire a very busy, chatty atmosphere, and could find you thinking back to September 2, when this alignment last took place. Grand plans may be reconsidered or reorganized. You might be taking a second look at an agreement or idea, particularly concerning finances. The atmosphere is sunny and optimistic, but be careful about exaggerations, slapdash work, or generalizations. The sun’s connection with Pluto can inspire a passionate atmosphere in your love life, or bring you a burst of creative inspiration: making or enjoying art can feel particularly transformative!

Venus mingles with Uranus on September 20, perhaps bringing some unexpected thrills your way! Novel pleasures may arrive and experimentation can take place. If you’ve been feeling bored, this alignment might be just what you need to shake things up! The autumn equinox arrives as the sun enters Libra on September 22, marking the start of a new season. You’re focused on themes like wealth and abundance, organizing your budget and your belongings, and thinking about what you need in order to feel comfortable and secure.

The sun meets Mercury and Mercury re-enters Virgo on September 23, finding you having an important realization about your finances, belongings, or sense of security and comfort. Mercury retrograde in your sign, Virgo, might find you in editing mode rather than creation mode, wanting to take your time responding to texts or handling paperwork.

A particularly whimsical and otherworldly energy descends as Venus opposes Neptune on September 24! Neptune is the planet of fantasy but also delusion, making this a tricky planet for Venus, the planet of love and money, to dance with. It all depends on the context of your life! If you’re dating someone wishy washy, you might find yourself feeling particularly insecure and questioning whether they’re worth your time. If you’re in a solid relationship with someone you trust and adore, this could be a magical moment of reconnection and romance!

Creative collaborations can benefit greatly by the artistic inspiration flowing, but irresponsible partners might spoil the flow of creation by flaking on confirming a date, for example. Virgos are famously grounded, cautious, and realistic, but some bubbles may burst if relationships were built on shaky ground. Like the sun’s opposition with Neptune, if you’ve invested time in someone who didn’t earn it, you may realize the truth about what you can expect from them. People might feel particularly sensitive at this time, but this could also be a special moment for connection.

The new moon in Libra takes place on September 25, activating the financial sector of your chart and perhaps marking the start of a new approach to money. You may be rethinking your budget, asking for a raise or increasing your rates, or simply exploring a new attitude to themes like wealth, security, and comfort.

September 26 is busy: Venus mingles with Pluto, Mercury meets Venus, and the sun opposes Jupiter! Venus’s connection with Pluto inspires deep connection and a meaningful conversation can take place. A valuable perspective may be shared. Complicated feelings about desire are soothed and released. Mercury’s meeting with Venus might bring good news, a reconnection with friends, or some flirty energy. The sun’s opposition with Jupiter kicks up a busy atmosphere around money: The mood may be generous, but be careful not to over-spend or over-indulge. Profound conversations take place on September 27 as Mercury connects with Pluto. Something you previously missed while doing research may now surface. You might find yourself thinking back to a conversation or idea that took place around August 22.

Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius on September 28, inspiring a productive atmosphere that’s excellent for long-term planning and strategizing. Even the most difficult projects you’re working on feel like lighter lifts at this time as you power through your to-do list. Venus enters Libra on September 29, possibly bringing financial blessing your way! A gift may arrive. While Mars and Saturn’s alignment inspires determination and grit, helping you achieve your goals, Venus in Libra inspires a soft, gentle quality, like seducing abundance into your life!

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in October!