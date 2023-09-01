Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, September 2023

The sun is in your zodiac sign, which means it’s your birthday season! Modest Virgos don’t always love tons of attention, but with the sun in Virgo, the spotlight is on you—so use it for all it’s worth! Get your work out there, share your ideas, and make a scene. The sun in your sign finds you feeling creatively reinvigorated, and it’s a powerful time to assess where you want to put your energy and attention.

Venus retrograde ends in Leo on September 3, marking the end of an important period of reflection for you, dear Virgo. Venus is the planet of values and as it retrograded through Leo, the sign that rules the heart, you spent some time reconnecting with what’s important to you at your core. If you haven’t had the opportunity to go on a private retreat, this weekend may be perfect for getting some time away alone or with a close friend or lover.

Having time and space to reflect on your goals, desires, and values is important for you at this time. A new chapter is beginning in your life, one where you are carving out more intentional rest or creating a better work-life balance. Setting boundaries around your availability can be hard for Virgos who always want to be helpful to others, but perhaps this Venus retrograde in Leo taught you how to manage your time, and to set limits on what you can do for others.

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde in your sign, Virgo, and it aligns with Jupiter in Taurus on September 4. You might be thinking back to discussions that took place on or around August 9 at this time. Big ideas are shared and you may learn something fascinating about the past. Also on this day, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, perhaps finding you reworking travel plans or rethinking your approach to school or work. You’ve been in a rapid period of expansion, but before you commit to anything else, Jupiter retrograde asks you to assess the plans you’ve already made!

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 6, which could find you learning crucial information or having a deep realization about something personal. You might express something important at this time. The sun aligns with Jupiter on September 8, perhaps bringing good news from afar or inspiring information.

A new moon takes place in your zodiac sign, Virgo, on September 14, marking a fresh start in your life! On a mundane level, you might be giving yourself a makeover or trying a new hairstyle, but on a deeper, more emotional level, you can feel like you’re shedding old skin, ready to show up in the world in a totally new way. You may be building a new relationship with yourself, and by extension, attracting new sorts of people for dating, work, and collaboration.

Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and discussions that were delayed can finally start moving forward! Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow on September 30, by which point your attention will likely be on totally new topics. Also on September 15, the sun aligns with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you receiving surprising invitations or learning something unexpected. An exciting idea is shared, and you may be participating in something cutting edge. Whatever is eccentric or unusual about you can be celebrated at this time, too!

Venus squares off with Jupiter on September 17, which can find you thinking back to August 22. The astrological weather is smoother now than it was in August, so perhaps the fun you wanted to have back then will finally take place! Or you might realize that what you thought you wanted isn’t actually right for you, and feel ready to try something else.

Take it easy as the sun opposes Neptune in Pisces on September 19. Confusion could pop up in your relationships, and this may be a situation where the more you dwell on things, the more confused you’ll become. Virgos are analytical, but people are not puzzles to be decoded, so make room for messy emotions and don’t try to make sense of feelings that might dissipate once they are expressed. For example, someone might be annoyed about something that happened in the past, but once it’s expressed, heard, and understood, the sting may vanish. Don’t overthink an issue that doesn’t hold much weight once it’s vented. Don’t fixate on problems that don’t need to be solved. Just be a good listener!

The sun and Neptune’s opposition might also reveal someone’s slimier side, so if you feel you can’t trust someone, now could be the time to say goodbye. The sun’s alignment with Pluto in Capricorn on September 21 helps you feel confident in ending relationships that needn’t continue. The sun is a symbol of ego, and Pluto of transformation: Change isn’t always easy, but sometimes it’s liberating, and a brilliant transformation can take place.

Libra season begins on September 23: Happy equinox! Your attention can turn to finances and themes like security, your belongings, and your sense of comfort are highlighted. Exciting negotiations can take place! You may be raising your rates or finding a new stream of income. Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 25, finding you thinking back to September 4. Exciting discussions take place at this time, and plans regarding travel, education, or publishing move forward.

The full moon in Aries takes place on September 29, bringing a climax or resolution to a financial situation. You and a partner may reach an agreement about money or shared resources. A debt could be paid. Emotionally, this full moon finds you cutting ties with the past in some significant way: You’re ready to courageously move forward into the future! Also on this day, Venus squares off with Uranus, finding you thinking back to August 9, as something (or someone!) thrilling and surprising may be revisited. This is an exciting time for creative experimentation, and emotionally, you’re breaking out of old patterns.

Your ruling planet Mercury aligns with Uranus on September 30, bringing exciting, unexpected news. Mercury is the planet of logic and communication, and Uranus rules innovation and genius! Their helpful connection bodes well for problem solving.

Good luck this month, Virgo, and see you in October!