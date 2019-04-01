Monthly Horoscopes: Pisces, April 2019

Communication has been tough lately due to Mercury retrograde, but it’s over now and Aries season has begun—the universe is pumping up your self-esteem and emboldening you to ask for what you want! Aries season finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finances, security, and on an emotional level, your sense of self-worth, but you will need to pass one more hurdle in communication this month before things start to shift. Mercury meets your ruling planet Neptune on April 2, which will bring an amazing boost to your intuitive abilities, but may also find you feeling confused or emotional. Finding the right words feels impossible, but this planetary alignment asks you to touch base with your inner voice—don’t worry about finding the right words to speak, spend time in meditation and patiently listen to what your soul has to say.

Now that Mercury retrograde is over, Mercury will retrace the movements it made during its journey backward through the zodiac. As it does this, Mercury will connect with planets and bring up conversations, issues, and ideas from the last few weeks. Mercury’s meeting with Neptune is one of these occasions, asking you to think back to February 19 and March 24—what have you learned since then? The energy begins to shift during the new moon in Aries, which lands on April 5—a clean slate is here, and it’s a wonderful time to rework your budget, ask for a raise, cast a money spell, or do just about anything that requires you to stick up for yourself—Aries is all about bravery!

Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of structure and responsibility, on April 7, helping you tap into the support of your social circle and the groups and organizations you belong to. It’s an excellent time for focused problem solving and planning. Think back to February 19 and March 20—themes and conversations from these dates will come back up again for you to work with. This is a powerful time to assert your role as a leader!

Wonderfully romantic energy flows as Venus meets Neptune on April 10! You’re especially enchanting today, Pisces—anyone who crosses your path is sure to be shot by cupid! This is an exciting time for romance and also creativity. A big part of you will want to be lazy, but you won’t be able to ditch all your responsibilities as the sun clashes with Saturn on April 10, reminding you to focus on your duties. This is not a good day to ditch your friends for your crush—they will remember!

April 10 is also an important day for you professionally: Jupiter begins its retrograde, asking you to pause and take stock of all the momentous gains, rewards, and upgrades you’ve been given—as well as responsibilities. It’s a powerful day to network as Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you connecting with people who have the inside scoop! Secrets are being shared—again, think back to February 23 and March 26. Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12, another exciting day for communication—think back to February 22 and March 15. Mercury loves to talk, and Jupiter is the planet of growth, so this can absolutely spell exaggeration. This is an exciting time for you to have meetings with bosses or connect with the public, but don’t make any promises you can’t keep and remember: Some things might just be said for show.

Venus connects with Saturn on April 12—this isn’t the cuddliest atmosphere, but it’s a great time to discuss boundaries and commitments, and to shake hands on an agreement. Just watch out for big egos as the sun clashes with Pluto on April 13 and connects with Jupiter on April 14. On one hand, this could give you just the boost you need to make a big move you’ve been nervous about! On the other, you might have to watch out for some power struggles. A lot of change is in the air…and change makes many people nervous. Control issues are coming out, and so are jealous and possessive tendencies! So stay grounded, Pisces, and take it slow if you find yourself feeling—or find yourself in the company of people who are feeling—control issues bubbling to the surface.

Venus connects with Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15—this is an especially juicy time for your social life and career! Passion is in the air as sweet, seductive Venus’s meeting with power planet Pluto makes for intense bonds, in love and friendship. Venus’s clash with Jupiter is plenty of fun…possibly too much fun, so keep your spending in check! The energy gets especially intense as Mercury enters Aries on April 17 and the full moon in Libra (also a blue moon!) arrives on April 19—self-worth has been a big theme for you this month, and any issues concerning security, self-esteem, deep intimacy, shared resources, trust, and even grief that have been brewing will bubble over—a major climax is reached.

A big release is taking place, and an ending is here. It’s time to leave something in the past. Know, Pisces, that your worth doesn’t depend on anyone else or the number in your back account—you are inherently valuable. Libra is a relationship-oriented air sign, very much about logic, communication, and justice. Say what’s on your mind, Pisces! While this is a very emotional full moon, you can be logical and fair to yourself—it’s unfair to you to stick around in situations where your time, energy, and effort aren’t respected! This is also a very powerful full moon to pay off a debt or offer an apology.

Taurus season begins and Venus enters Aries on April 20, creating a much more stable energy for communication (thank you, steadfast Taurus!) and bringing blessings to the financial sector of your chart. A lovely gift is on the way! Watch out for some very surprising news as the sun meets Uranus on April 22—a brilliant eureka moment arrives! But you might hear something that shocks you, too. Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, asking you to reflect on friendship and consider the social circles you run in: Are the people you surround yourself with as committed to transforming themselves and their communities for the better as you are?

People’s motivations are hard to read as Mars clashes with Neptune on April 27—watch out for laziness or even shady behavior. This isn’t a great time to plan an important meeting, and in fact, you might not even want to leave your house! Definitely stand firm on your boundaries, as people will try to blur lines today. Saturn retrograde begins on April 29, asking you to reflect on your responsibilities—you’ve stepped into the spotlight in a big way so far this year, but with that comes new responsibilities, too. You never asked to be a role model, but here you are, Pisces! Good luck this month, and see you in May!