Montreal Is Sexier Than Toronto, Study Says

According to newly released survey results focusing on what cities in the world are most “sex-positive,” both Montreal and Toronto score high on the list. However, Montreal beats Toronto—albeit by a small margin of less than one percent.



Montreal ranked 13 out of cities globally for being sex-positive, whereas Toronto ranked slightly lower at 15, behind Miami.

The survey, conducted by sex tech company Lazeeva, measured overall sex positivity using ten categories, such as sexual experimentation, access to contraception, and use of sex toys. Research for the study included data collected from 100 cities around the world, including that from the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank.

Though Montreal beat Toronto overall, Canada’s most populous city did outdo Montreal in multiple categories, including porn consumption and LGBT friendliness. The category with the biggest discrepancy between the two cities’ rankings was for the “swinger score”—Montreal’s is much higher than Toronto’s. (There’s a reason all of VICE Canada’s swinger content seems to come out of Montreal.)

Vancouver ranked significantly overall lower than Montreal and Toronto, coming in at number 29, which makes a lot of sense. The number one city globally was Paris.

So, for now, this age-old feud is somewhat settled: Montreal is a sexier city than Toronto.

