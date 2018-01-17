Montrealer Makes Snow Car, Fools Cops

There are few things more pure in this world than the joy of seeing the cops fooled.

It’s the type of joy that resonates strongly from a simple photo that went around the internet the other day. This photo, much like the joy that it brings, is simple. It’s just a cop in northern Montreal all out on his lonesome staring suspiciously at a pile of snow on a street where you’re not supposed to park. He’s staring, well, cause that pile of snow looks just like a goddamn car—a DeLorean DMC-12 (the Back to the Future car) to be specific.

Videos by VICE

Simon Laprise is the mastermind behind the car. The 33-year-old machinist and cabinet maker told VICE that he tends to do creative things in his free time—typically under the name Laprise Simon Designs—and when he got his hands on a giant pile in front of his place, he got to work.

Laprise in front of the car. Photo via Facebook.

“It was a beautiful day,” Laprise told VICE. “So I decided to do something out of the mountain of snow, to do a little joke to the snow guys, and have fun sculpting a car. It’s not my first one, just the first I do in the street on snow removal day.”

“To me snow is a great free material to sculpt anything out of.”

The car is a masterwork in snow sculpture but perhaps the most ingenious thing in the entire picture is something you might have missed if you don’t have a keen eye.

SIRI ENHANCE!!!!





Thank you for enhancing that, Siri.

You see that on the fake windshield right there, yeah, that’s a real windshield wiper. Just like something you would see in a typical car that is covered in snow. It’s a detail diabolical in its simplicity. Laprise told VICE that the windshield wiper was a “stroke of luck” as he simply found it across the street when making the car.

No wonder the cops were fooled.

Now, we don’t know exactly what happened next but we do know that the cop was soon joined by a fellow police car. This means that either A) they thought it was funny and called a fellow copper in to see or B) were so fooled that they needed yet another officer to figure out that this was, indeed, snow—I choose to believe the latter. Now, Laprise told VICE that he sadly didn’t see the cops in person and saw the photos when they went viral but he did see a ticket from the cops left that read, “You made our night.”

“We’re going to need backup here.” Photos via Facebook user Maxime Tot.

“I though the tickets was hilarious,” said Laprise. “But when I saw the cops pictures on internet the next day, it was even better.”

Since the photos went viral, Laprise said that he’s been slammed with messages and that hundreds of people stopped to take photos with the car but, that’s sadly all over. Like the confused po-po, Laprise also missed the destruction of his car when Montreal’s snow patrol returned.

The snow plow giveth and the snow plow taketh away.

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter