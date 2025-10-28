Caramel Meets Cannabis — And It’s Pretty Perfect

Brownies need to make room for the new edible on the block. Mood’s Butter Cream Caramels are redefining what we think about when we think about THC edibles. Rather than a typical bakery treat, you get something soft and chewy and irresistibly nutty. Oh, and plenty of THC and CBD for a comforting high.

Heavy-Hitting Candy

The Butter Cream Caramels contain 20mg Delta-9 THC and 20mg CBD in each square. This is a pretty hefty dose for the average user, so they’re definitely made for your higher times, and not the days when you need to be productively high.

These are made with a full spectrum hemp extract, so there are also hints of CBG and CBN in the formula. There’s less than 1mg of CBN and CBG in each caramel, so not enough to strongly influence the effects. But the cannabinoids can contribute to the greater entourage effect.

I don’t recommend these for beginners. Yes, you can always cut up the caramels to take a smaller dose. The packaging actually recommends you take just ¼ of a caramel to start. You can do that, but have you ever tried to cut a caramel? It’s not easy. If you’re a beginner looking for a customizable dosage experience, I’d go with THC gummies or something that’s easier to split up.

A Sweet-Spot, Slow-Burn High

These deliver an interesting high. They’re simultaneously strong as hell and a mellow mood, giving you a comprehensive high that hits your head and body. While gummies and drinks can hit faster, traditional baked edibles usually take much longer. We’re talking 10 minutes versus 100 minutes. But these caramels seem to land in a sweet spot, where they take about 40-50 minutes, hitting a little faster than cookies, brownies, and similar edibles.

The caramel isn’t easy to eat quickly, as it’s extra chewy and creamy. Keep that in mind when timing your high, as it may take you a full five minutes to polish off one of these. I found that eating them on an empty stomach also caused them to kick in way faster, which is typical for edibles, but felt especially true for these sugary squares.

The high was wonderfully calming, putting me in a soothed state that was ideal for putting around the house, cleaning up or just chilling with a book. I didn’t feel like I was in a heavy haze or fog, but the overall vibe was worry-free.

There was also no hint of anxiety or that awkward feeling you may get when high. So if you need to do anything social, that’s totally in the butter caramel cards for you. I wouldn’t say it makes you particularly social and talkative. It’s more like a go-with-the-flow energy, so whatever comes your way is cool, and doing absolutely nothing by yourself is chill too.

The high lasted a while and faded quite slowly. I felt the effects for about three hours, and the high will likely last longer for folks with a low to medium tolerance. These are the perfect treat to take before a family dinner or slow yoga class, as you’ll feel at peace and carefree. But they bring you down enough that they’re not ideal for anything rigorous, like a long day of shopping or an intense workout.

The Gooey Gold Standard

I haven’t tried any edibles quite like these before. THC-infused caramels? Pretty unique. And the texture is one of the big things that stood out to me, as these are melt-in-your-mouth, get-stuck-in-your-teeth caramels.

They’re soft and hard, chewy and creamy. When you first put it in your mouth, especially if you keep them in a cool place (which I do), they’re fairly hard. Like hard candy. But after they sit on your tongue for a little while, the caramel starts to get gooey and tacky, until you can manipulate it with your tongue.

You can either keep sucking on them until all the sugar dissolves and the caramel disappears. Or you can be brave and bite into the caramel off the bat and let your teeth do what they do best. Be warned, these are hard and can take a bit to soften up and chew. If you love that kind of jaw-tiring treat, you’ll love these. It’s not just a THC edible; it’s also something to do, which makes them even more fun.

As for the flavor, it’s precisely what it should be. It’s warm, sweet, nutty, and buttery. I don’t think I’ve ever described a THC gummy as “creamy,” which is what sets these apart. They’re supple but still sugary, so they can satisfy sweet tooths who want something rich and cozy rather than sour and bright. They also don’t have a hempy, grassy flavor at all. The strong caramel flavor nulls any taste of the hemp extract.

I love gummies, but sometimes you want something more decadent. The Butter Cream Caramels are the perfect replacement. You can pop one in your mouth, just like a gummy, but get the richness of a cannabis brownie or cookie.

And just so you know, these might be bigger than you expect. They’re two or three times bigger than a Starburst, so it’s a substantial piece of caramel!

Sneaky Stoner Candy

Courtesy of author

Mood made the Butter Cream Caramels extra discreet. On their website, you’ll see wrappers that say the dosage on them. However, I received caramels that came in plain white wax paper wrappers. I don’t think it gets more lowkey than that. Who would ever think I’m getting high when these just look like normal caramel candies?

They’re the perfect THC treat to carry around in your bag or take when you travel. I can’t imagine TSA ever being suspicious of your caramels (but you actually can fly with these legally, FYI).

The wrapped caramels come in one of Mood’s classic brown paper bags, which also won’t draw attention. So if you travel with the whole bag, it’s unlikely anyone will notice. The whole vibe is laidback and unassuming, so there are no in-your-face graphics that let everyone within 100 feet of you know that you’re a stoner. Mood would never blow up your spot like that.

Luxury Wrapped in Lunchbag Paper

Each not-so-little caramel is $2.50-$5, depending on how you buy them. They come in two size options: 10-count bag and 30-count bag. If you buy 30, you get a bulk discount, so the price is $3 per caramel versus $5. But if you choose to subscribe and save, you get an extra 15% off every order.

For 20mg of the good stuff (Delta-9 THC), $2.50 is an excellent price. Some 5mg gummies cost $2.50 each, so you get way more THC and a unique flavor and texture. Even if only for the novelty, these are definitely worth the price.

Sticky and Stoned

Maybe I should’ve mentioned this before — I don’t even like caramel that much. But the Mood Butter Cream Caramels are addictive. They’re perfectly gooey and delicious, and I’d be snacking on them even if they weren’t loaded with Delta-9. But they are! So you get a mouthwatering bite and a delightfully low-note high that is ideal for relaxing.

