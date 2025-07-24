Cereal Milk THCa Prerolls That Hit Like Saturday Morning Cartoons

The second you see “Cereal Milk,” your mind flashes to bowls full of milk speckled with the remnants of whatever cereal you just housed. Sipping that leftover liquid is a distinctly human experience. What if you could roll that vibe into a joint and smoke it? Turns out you can, and Mood did it with the Mood Cereal Milk THCa Prerolls.

Big Milk Energy

These prerolls are not playing around. Each of the Cereal Milk Prerolls contains around 255mg of Delta-9 THC once heated. There’s only 2mg raw THC, but there’s nearly 330mg raw THCa. In case you missed it, THCa turns into THC once it’s heated, meaning when you smoke it. This translates to the final 255mg I mentioned above. (Fun fact: THCa is heavier than THC, so the weight drops when it’s heated).

This joint has a final THC percentage of about 29%, which is quite high, even for stoners like me. Facing 255mg is not a small feat for most people. Of course, you don’t have to smoke the whole thing at once, or you can share with friends.

It’s labeled as a 50/50 hybrid, with its lineage including Cookies (likely Girl Scout Cookies), Cherry Pie, and Snowman strains. The latter two are hybrids, but GSC is an indica, so while the package says “50/50,” I’ll argue that it leans slightly more toward the sleepy side. In a good way!

A Silky High

Like I said, this feels like a late-night treat. It delivers a happy high with a small side of giggles. But the overwhelming feeling is of relaxation, both mentally and physically. The comfy, tingly body high is likely from its GSC ancestor, creating a cozy energy throughout your body. It makes you feel light, but also warm and heavy.

The joint didn’t make me tired. I was already tired when I lit the first one. But it certainly ushered in dreamland faster, giving me that blissful body and head high that made me want to close my eyes and snuggle my pillow.

Each Mood product is labeled with a mood, and this one earned “Chill,” which is 100% accurate. When I smoked one of these midday, I was completely at ease, but not sleepy — just content to watch my dog nap while Community played in the background. It’s the kind of feeling that I want all cannabis products to deliver.

No Spoon Needed For This Cereal

This joint was as delicious as a bowl of Lucky Charms. The smoke was stunningly smooth and creamy. After one hit, the Cereal Milk name makes perfect sense.

Courtesy of author

It hits all the notes the package lists: “Toasted Grain, Creamy Vanilla, Caramelized Sugar.” When you take a whiff, the scent is like a field of wheat. Once you light it, the flavor becomes sweet and milky, never hitting your throat with a harsh texture. Instead, it glides down and then swims back out with tasty elegance.

It’s one of the smoothest J’s I’ve ever smoked; I’m not even sure I knew a joint could be so soft. Despite my usual move (smoking half and then taking a break), I faced this in one sitting. I do not recommend it if you’re not a heavy user. But my point is, this was a breeze to smoke. It was as silky as slurping down a bowl of sugary milk, once again affirming the hybrid’s moniker.

Sunday Morning Style

The Mood brand has created an aesthetic that feels luxurious and rustic at the same time. With cardboard boxes, they’re using materials that are much kinder on the planet than plastic. So that’s rad. But the cardboard style also has an endearing sense of familiarity and simplicity.

Fancy graphics and bright colors on packages aren’t what make cannabis products good. At first, Mood products might seem unassuming, but the quality and care in each one speak for themselves. The joints are also hand-rolled, which adds to the homegrown vibes.

If you get a single preroll, it comes in an adorable cardboard tube. If you purchase a five-pack, you receive a slim box that resembles a Junior Mints box. Inside, the five joints are all peacefully laid in their own compartments, like they’re sleeping. It’s charming and makes the product stand out. Most preroll packs come in glass or plastic jars with all the J’s huddled together, which is totally cool and fine, but this packaging is a stylish change of pace.

The Price Is Sweet Too

Before I talk about price, I want to remind you that these contain 255mg THC in each preroll. With that said, the price tag on these is well worth it. A single pack, single purchase costs $16, but the price drops to $13 per joint if you get a five-pack.

BUT if you subscribe and save, Mood gives you 15% off. So the joints can be as cheap as $10.80 each, which is an awesome deal for an average strain. These are potent as hell, and probably worth twice that price.

They’re Grrrrrreat

The Mood Cereal Milk THCa Prerolls are an exceptionally lovely product. These have now set the bar for all prerolls I test. And while another brand could try to recreate the silky smoke, sweet taste, and tingly high, I’ve yet to see any company with Mood’s organic sophistication. This product creates a whole experience, from the moment you get your hands on the box to the final snuffing out of the joint. One might say, it’s a mood.