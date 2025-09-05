Get Swept Off Your Feet by Cupid’s Favorite THCa Flower

I’ve fallen head over heels. Not for a person, but for this delightful Cupid’s Kush THCa Flower from Mood. It tastes like berries and cream and hits like a Valentine’s school crush. Whether you want to unlock the hopeless romantic within you or indulge in a berrylicious high, just sit back and let Cupid’s arrow hit you.

Love Potion No. 420

This flower has a THCa content of about 34.7%, plus 0.23% Delta-9 THC. Once you spark it up, the total THC content comes to between 28% and 30%. The potencies differ ever so slightly by batch. The flower also contains low levels of CBDa, CBGa, and some other calming cannabinoids. Much like THCa, these all transform into their respective full-fledged cannabinoids once heated. So you get some CBD, CBG, CBN, and other soothing compounds.

Videos by VICE

Here’s a stoner confession: I’ve never encountered this strain before. There are hundreds of strains, and I haven’t tried them all, but it’s still rare to find one I’ve never even heard of. Mood brought out one of the unique phenotypes here.

It’s an indica (off to a wonderful start for me), and it has throuple parents — Purple Haze, Oregon Grape, and Matanuskan Mist. Interestingly, none of these are strong indicas. Purple Haze is a sativa, and the other two are 50/50 hybrids usually. Somehow, they had an indica baby, creating a surprising and special high.

A Real Heartthrob

Mood labels this flower as an “Aroused” strain. I can’t say it got me particularly frisky, but it wasn’t a deterrent either. It creates a blissful euphoria, and as far as euphoric strains go, this one will steal your heart. You’re plunged into an uplifted haziness and engulfed in happy, giggly feelings. You can feel giddy and star-crossed about the simplest things, from remembering where you left your slippers to your dog choosing to cuddle up next to you.

It leans a little toward the calm, lowkey side, thanks to its indica makeup. But it’s not sleepy. The high from it made me want to hunker down in my bed with fresh sheets and watch a series of underrated rom-coms that make my heart happy (Sleeping With Other People, About Time, Plus One — watch them for some lovey-dovey feels, I promise they’re adorable). You could go out, but it doesn’t spur that energy.

I felt a tingly, buzzy, floaty body high, which is probably why they’ve branded this as an aroused strain. It feels like you’re high on puppy love and pink roses. It’s sweet and warm and basically like being shot with Cupid’s arrow, except you fall in love with the *vibes*.

Strawberries, Cream, and Kush

Imagine it: White chocolate-covered strawberries, but it’s weed. It sounds like a fantasy, but it’s just Cupid’s Kush. The strain is berry-coded, with hints of raspberries, strawberries, and cherries — all the juicy red ones. There are notes of sweet cream, similar to Gelato 33, but with Forbidden Fruit’s bold berry profile.

Beneath the immediate berry and milk scent, there are floral notes that tie into these Valentine’s Day vibes. You’ll pick up on hints of fresh roses, violets, and lavender. To round it all out and deepen the flavor profile, there are some whispers of herbs and spices, ensuring the strain is still decadent and not too airy. Like a hot and heavy moment, the strain keeps things spicy and interesting.

The aromas and tastes are heavy, and so is the smoke. It’s not a harsh smoke, but it feels thick and full-bodied. It reminds me of the smoke from Cherry Kush flower, rich and robust, but still smooth. This type of smoke can feel like too much for beginners. Again, not because it’s rough, but because it can feel like a weight in your lungs. I love that heavy sensation, like a weighted blanket for your insides, but it’s not for everyone. However, the berries and cream flavor profile of this strain is hard for anyone to knock.

Courtesy of author

Mood is one of my favorite brands because of their simple and charming aesthetic. The brown paper packaging, the color-coded labels, the slightly retro typography, the wealth of product information, I love it all. The Cupid’s Kush strain is donned with a wine-colored purple. And yes, if you were wondering, it pairs beautifully with a fruity Pinot Noir or milder Cabernet Sauvignon.

The actual buds are tiny and tight, with compact leaves and a round shape. Indicas are usually longer and thinner, but Cupid’s Kush (at least my batch) is different. The pastel green color is speckled with orange trichomes. I’d guess this was a sativa based on the appearance, but Cupid is full of surprises. I even found a nug shaped like a heart.

Money Can’t Buy Love, But…

It can buy Cupid’s Kush, which is pretty damn close. In this case, love does cost a thing, but that thing is a mere $15 per gram. However, the more you buy, the more you save, with an ounce coming to just $9 per gram. If you subscribe and save to keep the love rolling, you save 15%. That can drop the price all the way down to $7.70 per gram, which is a steal for this heartthrob-worthy high.

Happily Ever Higher

So it tastes like chocolate-covered strawberries and cream, the packaging looks like a glass of Malbec, and the high is euphoric effervesence. Does it get more romantic? I don’t think this strain can get everyone’s engine revving, but it definitely lubricates some of the parts to help things flow smoothly and sensually.

I love that Mood gives its strains moods, but know that Cupid’s Kush THCa Flower is just as good for a solo night watching movies as it is for a Netflix and chill situation. If you’re looking for your strain soulmate, you may have just found it.