Taste the High With This Dark Rainbow THCa Strain

This THCa flower captures every color of the rainbow with its layered flavor profile, mingling aromas, and serene high. One hit of this is just as magical as seeing a double rainbow right in front of you. But with this, all you need is some rolling papers or a bong — no sun or rain required. Anyone who appreciates a relaxing indica that brings lush and bright flavors will need to give the Mood Dark Rainbow THCa Flower a try.

Serious Thunder

As one of the stronger THCa flower options, Dark Rainbow is about 28% Delta-9 THC. When raw, it’s about 31% THCa and 0.2% Delta-9 THC. But once the THCa is heated to a high enough temperature, it turns into Delta-9 THC; it just loses some weight, which is why the final THC content is a bit lower.

As far as strains go, this is on the higher end of the spectrum. THCa flower can typically range anywhere between 8% and 30%. That’s a big range. And if you’re looking for something on the stronger side of the fence, Dark Rainbow is an excellent choice. Mood’s Dark Rainbow also contains low levels of different cannabinoids, including CBN, CBG, and CBC. These all contribute to a potent and pleasant entourage effect that I highly recommend you dive on into.

Forecast: Giggle Storm

Mood has this strain classified as a “Chill” one, and I certainly felt cool as a cucumber after a few hits. It’s a lovely bedtime strain or one for a relaxing afternoon doing your favorite hobbies. It’s not so chill that it’ll put you to sleep, so it’s safe to smoke during the day as long as you don’t have any big plans or responsibilities.

The strain delivers a strong euphoric high that’s calming and uplifting at the same time, so you feel happy and mellow. It’s like it was made for hanging out with your friends and laughing at stupid things. It made me super giggly, chuckling at the least funny parts of American Dad and absolutely losing it during the really funny moments.

Unfortunately, the dry eyes were just as real as the giggles. Keep that Visine nearby, folks. But this is normal for such a potent strain, and, in my opinion, much more manageable than a dry mouth. Or, god forbid, a bout of paranoia.

The rainbow ride is a heavy and warm high that’s punctuated with funny feels, making it a fabulous strain for anyone who’s ready for its strength. While I don’t want to recommend this for beginners because it’s so potent, it’s a laidback enough high that a newbie might be able to handle a hit or two.

A Technicolor of Tastes

There’s a reason it’s called Dark Rainbow. This is a danky-dank strain that has a gassy, fruity, peppery profile. It’s complex, giving you notes of citrus and diesel at the same time, with many more notes lying underneath. I feel like every inhale and every exhale revealed a new flavor or scent.

A deep inhale with your nose shoved in the bag brings a buttery, fruity, chemically aroma. On your tongue, the strain has a sharp peppery flavor and refreshing citrus taste. It’s like a tropical storm in your mouth, hitting those breezy notes while also being rich and complicated.

The exhale is where the grapefruit flavor steps up, and there’s also a whisper of herbs, like mint and basil. It’s sweet, sour, sharp, and fresh all at the same time. This complexity is another reason why it’s a top-shelf strain. It combines so many flavors from its parent strains — GSC x Chemdawg x Rainbow Belts — as Chemdawg is all chemicals and pungent pepper, while Girl Scout Cookies is minty sweetness, and Rainbow Belts is a tropical, fruity vibe.

This kind of depth doesn’t happen by accident. It’s careful breeding and genetics and other science-y stuff. So when you take a hit and taste that kaleidoscope of flavors, know that some thoughtful people at Mood helped that happen.

Simple Bag, Spectacular Bud

courtesy of author

Speaking of kaleidoscopes… Dark Rainbow is also pretty to look at. It’s not as colorful as Rainbow Belts, but it has a rich green color and dark orange strands. The classic-looking buds come in one of Mood’s brown paper bag packages, which are just as laidback as the strain itself.

Mood doesn’t have to make fancy, loud bags to get your attention. The top-quality bud does that all on its own. I love that they keep their packaging simple and pour loads of love and care into every product. That energy shows up threefold in the Dark Rainbow flower.

I review a lot of products, and while plenty of brands stand out, there is something about Mood that aligns perfectly with the modern stoner. Because the modern stoner is not any one cliche or archetype, the understated designs can suit anyone’s style and feel like a natural choice for people who love weed.

Treat-Yourself Territory

This is a top-shelf strain, so it’ll cost a bit more than other strains on the Mood site. But for good reason! You can get one gram for $17, 7g for $93, 14g for $178, or a full ounce for $285. If you shop at dispensaries, you know this is pretty standard for a top-shelf product. Even so, I’ve paid over $300 for some top-shelf ounces.

Dark Rainbow isn’t an amazing budget pick, and it’s not supposed to be. It’s a treat-yo-self kind of strain. It delivers a superior and wonderful high, but costs a little extra. So whether it’s your birthday or you’re just a high-end stoner, Dark Rainbow is a stellar choice.

A Color Spectrum You Can Smoke

No need to look for a pot of gold at the end here, because it’s the rainbow that’s the real star of the show. Much like a real rainbow, this blends sunny scents with stormy flavors, creating a supremely complex profile that veteran smokers will appreciate. If you’re looking for a strain that offers a soothing, serious high and flavor profile that will have you coming back for me, the Dark Rainbow THCa Flower is waiting for you.

