It’s Crunch Time With This THC Fruity Crisp Treat

Mood’s done it again, giving us a delicious treat that’s fun and ushers in a relaxing and goofy high. The Andy’s Bakery Fruity Crisp Treat is like a childhood snack that only adults can enjoy, making it feel nostalgic and naughty all at the same time. And if your cannabis product doesn’t make you feel like that, what are you even doing?

Cereal Bar for the Soul

The Fruity Crisp Treats come in three potency options. You can keep things lowkey with the 10mg Delta-9 THC dose, get hazier with the 25mg, or reach for the stars with the 50mg. I got the 25mg, which is perfect for people with a higher tolerance who want a mild high. If you’re a newbie, I recommend starting with the 10mg and maybe having half the treat and waiting to see how you feel.

These have a 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, so I also got 25mg CBD in this treat. This balance helps make the high more even and enjoyable, so these are a wonderful option for beginners who want a strong but soothing high. Just make sure you don’t have a busy day ahead of you.

Mood Multiverse

Oh, sweet, sweet edibles. They always hit just right. The Andy’s Bakery edibles that Mood offers take the classic route, offering a potent and cozy high that all the best sweet edibles do. If you’ve ever made edibles at home the old-fashioned way, that’s what these are like. The high doesn’t feel like it’s bolstered by a bunch of synthetic forms of THC or weird ingredients. No, it’s just the good, natural stuff that long-time stoners are used to.

One caveat with these kinds of old-school edibles is that they tend to take a while to hit. But once they kick in, you’re high as a kite. With the Fruity Crisp Treat, I started to feel after about an hour. The high lasted around three hours before slowly (very slowly) fading.

You’ll feel cheerful and maybe a little slow and confused, but in a fun way! This is not the time to plan any vacations or email your boss. Just take it easy and enjoy the careless energy that this crunchy snack provides. It’s a euphoric and foggy high that might have you zoning out of conversations or deeply zoning in to cartoons. Of course, the higher the dose, the more intense all of that will be.

The strong high ends with some sleepiness, so make sure you have your couch under you by the end of the ride. The adventure ends in a pretty foggy, groggy vibe that’s totally normal. Don’t fight it, just hunker down for some TV time or take a nap.

Berries in the Front, Butter in the Back

Mood really delivered with the flavor on these babies. They’re not just colorful and pretty. They bring those fruity, fun flavors that you want when you get a treat like this, so it’s not just food dye that makes these vibrant and irresistible.

Despite what you might think, these aren’t super sugary or sweet. It’s definitely a sweet tooth snack, but it has a balanced profile with a buttery, cornflake taste that evens out the sugar. These are made with fruity rice cereal (duh), organic dried strawberries, vanilla extract, marshmallows, and butter. It’s a simple recipe that relies on high-quality ingredients rather than heaps of sugar.

Those strawberries come through with a natural flavor that makes these more refined than the fruity crisp treat you’d buy at the store for little kids. And the hemp flavor does come through ever so slightly, but it doesn’t compromise the sweet fruit flavor at all.

The texture of these is also denser than the store-bought treats. The cereal pieces are packed tightly together, and the cereal has a darker color than you might expect. But that crunchy texture is satisfying and ends with a buttery soft mouthfeel.

The Art of Looking Lowkey

Courtesy of author

Gummies and vapes be damned. These have a way more playful and homemade vibe, making them the perfect edible for people who want something classic. The rainbow colors are just part of the style. Mood always has these simple brown paperbag-style packages that feel homey.

If you’re the kind of stoner who doesn’t like to overcomplicate things, Mood’s whole aesthetic will suit you. There aren’t silly frills or aggressive designs. You just get plain but thoughtful packages with extraordinary products inside! They don’t need to plaster their packages with funky cartoons and mesmerizing graphics because the products speak for themselves.

Five Bucks to Forget Responsibility

They also aren’t here to charge you an arm and a leg to get toasted. These Fruity Crisp Treats range from $5 to $11, dependable on how you purchase and the edible dosage you choose. For a subscription order, the 10mg is just over $5. If you want a stronger experience, you can get the 50mg for $11 as a one-time purchase or for less than $9.50 with a subscription.

For top-quality edibles like this, I would expect to pay between $20 and $30, especially for the higher dosages. So Mood is giving you a fabulous deal, making these dreamy edibles work for every budget.

High on Nostalgia

Making edibles can be fun. Or it can be a serious pain in the ass. I’m not a gifted baker, so I’ll let Andy handle it for me. These Fruity Crisp Treats are a sensational edible and a special way to spend a Saturday afternoon or Sunday evening. Maybe you make this your go-to form of cannabis, but I like to save them for just the right occasion, like a chill concert in the park or a night of watching all six Scream movies (Yeah, that’s the best horror franchise — will die on that hill if I need to).

If I were you, I’d get one of all the Andy’s Bakery rice crisp treats, including the Chocolate Crunch Treat and Marshmallow Treat. Try the three scrumptious snacks and see which one is your fave.