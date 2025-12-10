Holiday THCa Strains from Mood That Take Holly and Jolly to a New Level

If you haven’t yet, you need to hit Mood’s holiday market. I tried four of the Mood holiday THCa strains, and they each brought glad tidings. From the earthy Blitzen Berry to the fruity Jolly AF flower, these strains will have you fa la la la la’ing your way around town. I’m talking all the comfort and joy you could need to get through the holiday season, whether you’re a Christmas fanatic or ready for it all to be over.

Let’s celebrate these holiday THCa strains the right way this year.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

We’re talking about four strains here, and each of them has slightly different potency. But they’re all THCa flower, so the THCa will turn into Delta-9 THC once it’s heated up. The THCa percentage will be lightly higher than the final Delta-9 THC percentage, so keep that in mind when shopping. Below are the Delta-9 THC percentages, not the THCa, so you know how strong this stuff actually is.

Jolly AF: 23% THC

The Jolly AF will be a strong one for beginners, but it’s a middle-of-the-road potency for experienced users. Its parent strains are Grape Pie and OG Kush, making this a hybrid that leans slightly toward indica.

Tinsel Toke: 21% THC

Tinsel Toke is on the weaker side, but still nothing to scoff at unless you have a crazy high THC tolerance. It is the chipper son of Gelato 33 and White Cherry — two strains that have my heart. If you’re wondering, yes, this was my favorite. But it wasn’t a landslide victory, so don’t ignore the others just yet.

Blitzen Berry: 24% THC

Blitzen Berry is the hardiest strain of this merry gang, but I would still consider this a moderate strength for heavy users like me. It’s enough to get you baked, but not burnt, so you don’t need to worry about sleeping through “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or missing out on all the decking of the halls because you couldn’t function. Blitzen Berry’s parents are Watermelon Zkittlez and Gelatti, making it a heavy indica.

Silent Night: 20% THC

BUT, Silent Night is the heaviest indica in this bunch of holly jolly goodness. Its sleepy parents are Skunk #1 and Afgani, two excellent indicas that are lovely for a night by the fire. Silent Night is also the weakest of Mood’s holiday strains, but trust me, it’s still worth trying.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

These four strains had distinct sensations, ranging from a sleepy, lush high to something more upbeat and festive. I recommend getting a gram of each one to have the right strain on hand for every holiday activity.

Jolly AF

The Jolly AF name is an accurate moniker for this strain, which puts you in a giddy, social mood. You’ll be primed for all the holiday chit-chat and unpleasant present swaps.

Roll this up before your family parties, and you’ll be the one making the season merry and bright with your infectious attitude. It helps you ease into any moment — no tension to be found. The euphoria is mild and comfortable, allowing you to be yourself, but chiller.

Tinsel Toke

My favorite of the holiday strains is all giggles and merriment. Tinsel Toke brings the silly energy and playful mood, so you’ll be geared up for holiday charades and board games. This is also one of the best strains if you’re abstaining from alcohol this holiday season.

It gives you that buzzy, hilarious energy without turning you into a tipsy tragedy. However, it’s completely enveloping, making it feel like you’re surrounded by a warm glow. It’s as if the Spirit of Christmas Past is hovering around you, but not to make you feel guilty for calling Christmas a humbug.

Blitzen Berry

Blitzden Berry, the strongest strain, is labeled as the “Soothing” strain, and it fully delivers on that promise. It takes after its father, Watermelon Zkittlez, which brings the volume down in your brain so you can relax. BB eases muscle tension and stress, allowing you to sink into a state of seasonal bliss.

The strain might make you sleepy, so be prepared for that. For me, it just mellowed out the holiday excitement so I could unwind on my couch with some Christmas movies. I recommend it for post-party toking.

Silent Night

Lastly, Silent Night brings the bedtime vibes. This just became my number one strain for sleep, as just a few hits of it lulled me off into dreamland. It helped me fall asleep and stay asleep, and when I woke up hours and hours later, I still had some of the body high left.

It turns your body into soft tingles and your mind into a flurry of sleepy snow. I’ve never had a strain that coaxed me into sleep so gently, or made waking up so enjoyable. It’s not for the sativa-lovers, but it should be a top choice for my insomniacs.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

Now for my favorite part — the taste. Mood absolutely spread cheer this year with these thoughtfully holiday-coded strains. Some have the festive taste of a classic fruitcake or Christmas cocktail, while others remind me of a sleigh ride through the woods.

Jolly AF

Jolly AF reminds me of a Christmas martini of some sort, with sharp diesel notes that give way to a fruity taste. It’s a little punchy at first with that gassy aroma, but the flavor of grapes and berries hits your tongue by the end of your inhale. Pair it with a Christmas Cosmo or something else perky to get the most out of the flavor.

Tinsel Toke

Tinsel Toke (yup, still my fave) absolutely shines in the flavor category. It takes equally after both its parents, offering the creamy sweetness of Gelato 33 and the alluring fruity flavor of White Cherry. The profile is soft with hints of vanilla, sugar, tart cherries, and milk. From inhale to exhale, the experience is like a cone full of ice cream.

Blitzen Berry

Blitzen Berry is where we get out of the kitchen to let the cooks do their thing, and we head out into wintry woods to get high. This strain has a delicate floral scent underscored by a hearty woodland taste and aroma. There are notes of pepper, roses, pine, wood, and mint, resulting in a mature, robust, and refreshing experience. I’m not sure why it’s called Blitzen Berry, but oh well.

Silent Night

Silent Night is another earthy strain, with warm undertones of baked bread and holiday pastries. A slight yeasty flavor reminds me of fresh-baked dinner rolls, while the refreshing aroma is clearly inspired by a forest full of pine trees. The woody, earthy profile has a sedating effect that adds to the sleepy vibes of the strain.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Mood went full-on festive, adorning these seasonal labels with a snowy scene, complete with slopes, an igloo, and even the North Pole. You can feel the holiday vibes when you look at each jar, and the holiday-themed names only make the strains more special.

While most Mood THCa Flower comes in rustic brown paper bags, these seasonal strains come in small black jars.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

Sadly, these are not Black Friday prices. One gram is $17, or you can get a quarter-ounce for $93. These aren’t an exceptional budget pick, but they’re a fun little gift to yourself for the holiday season! The seasonal strains also make wonderful gifts for your favorite stoners. I wouldn’t pay $17/g on the daily, but for a unique Christmas strain? Hell yeah, why not? I spend all of December splurging anyway.

Canna-Conclusion

These Mood holiday THCa strains will make the season bright, spreading cheer all throughout your social circle. These make marvelous stocking stuffers or host gifts. You can get them for yourself or give someone a green gift that keeps their spirits high. Grab one or all of these holiday strains before they’re gone so you can get higher than the angel on the top of your tree.

