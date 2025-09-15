A Vape That Makes You the Life of the Party

Vapes don’t need fake flavors to taste like candy. There’s no better example than the Mood Delta-8 THC Runtz Vape, which is a fruity feat that delivers a uniquely friendly and animated high. If you need to stir up some energy and electrify your day, this Runtz vape will get you out and about without a doubt.

Unexpected Heros

Not all of Mood’s disposable vapes are the same. Some of them contain THCa, which turns into Delta-9 THC. Others get you high with HHC. This one is a Delta-8 THC concentrate. It contains 84% Delta-8, plus 3% THCP.

Videos by VICE

They call it their Hero Dose Delta-8 vape, so it’s not for the faint of heart and head. Keep in mind that Delta-8 is generally half as potent as Delta-9, but THCP can be a whopping 33x stronger than D9. Make of that what you will. I have a higher tolerance, and I’d consider this a strong vape. I don’t think it’s suitable for beginners or even moderate users who like to consume with caution.

Zero Chill, All Thrill

The Runtz strain isn’t for everyone. This hybrid often makes you talkative and share-y, like tell the stranger at the bar your deepest secret. That’s not always the best vibe. But it can be wonderful if you’re heading to a party and want to get chatty with everyone.

It’s a highly energizing and uplifting high that can take you from the couch to the club. This vape delivers all head-high, leaving your body to fend for itself as you make new friend after new friend. Looking for a chill, floaty high to spend the night in? This isn’t it. Trying to hype yourself up for a party where you don’t know anyone? This vape will save you.

This strain always makes me giggly and lively, and the Delta-8 concentrate fell in line as expected. While some describe a Runtz high as relaxed, I’ve never experienced that. It makes me want to do things, and if I’m not doing anything, it makes me antsy. If I smoke enough and don’t occupy myself with something, the anxious feels can creep up.

Bottom line is I like to save this vape (and the Runtz strain in general) for my going-out and being-busy highs. For laidback, bedtime highs, it doesn’t hit right. For anyone who struggles with anxiety or tends to feel paranoid when high, I don’t think this is the right choice. Instead, try something like the Cereal Milk THCa Prerolls or Oreoz THCa Flower for a chiller time.

Like Smoking a Fruit Salad

While Runtz might not shine when it comes to soothing you, the flavor is truly special. The strain is named after Runts, those small fruit-shaped candies that are super crunchy and colorful. The aroma and taste fit this moniker perfectly. Both the inhale and exhale are sweet and fruity, with notes of apricots, berries, mangos, oranges, and plums. It runs the gamut of fruit flavors and has the same smooth sweetness as those tiny candies.

Mood doesn’t artificially flavor its vapes. So this fruity-tooty profile is au naturel. It comes from the terpenes naturally found in Runtz, including limonene and myrcene — two terpenes heavily associated with fruit like lemon and mango. However, the primary terpene is caryophyllene, which is found in black pepper. Instead of being sharp and spicy, the caryophyllene seems to just amplify and refine the fruitiness, making for a rich flavor that’s not too sugary.

If you want to experience the full flavor of this, I suggest taking a medium to large hit and then slowly exhaling out of your nose. That’s how you get the most of the flavor and aroma, so the fruit hits multiple senses at once. Thankfully, the smoke is smooth, so it’s not hard to get a big rip.

Minimalist But Not Mid

Courtesy of author

The Mood disposable vapes are among the sleekest, with a compact and covert design that can go anywhere. The small LED screen keeps you updated on the battery level and heat setting, but isn’t so big that it makes a scene.

With a slim black design and clear, colorful label, Mood’s vapes have an uncomplicated look that still feels sophisticated and modern. They’ve cracked the code on cannabis minimalism in my opinion, creating products — even ones as high-tech as disposable vapes — that speak to stoners without being trashy.

The Value Is in the Vibe

As much as I love THCa vapes, they are a bit pricier. At Mood, they cost $40 for 1g. The Hero Dose Delta-8 vapes are just $30 for 1g, making them a great way for budget stoners to get high. You can also get more bud for your buck if you choose the 2g Delta-8 vapes, which are only $22.50 per gram.

Whether this is a good deal or not comes down to how you feel about the cannabis compounds. For people looking for a sleepy high, this won’t deliver. But if you’re goal is socializing, this could definitely be a smart investment.

THCP can make some people feel uncomfortable, and Delta-8 doesn’t always deliver the classic high long-time stoners want. The THCa vapes, like the Sour Diesel, will be a better buy. But if you want that candy flavor and a spirited high without breaking the bank. The Runtz vape is waiting for you.

Extrovert Mode: Activated

The Mood Delta-8 THC Runtz Vape creates a specific and social high that can help you feel happy and extroverted. Some cannabis products can do it all, from playtime to bedtime. But Runtz knows who it is and what it can do, and that’s play hard during playtime.