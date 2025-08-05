THCa Flower That Brings the Citrus and Sunshine

Not all strains match their name, but the Mood Super Lemon Haze THCa Flower is aptly named. With an energetic lemon flavor profile and a hazy, happy high, it lives up to its moniker and shows how lovely sativas can be in the right situation. Meet the strain that gives you a zest for life, whether you’re doing a puzzle or enjoying the Great Outdoors.

Yellow But Not Mellow

The Super Lemon Haze THCa Flower has a total THC content of about 26%. This is the combined total from Delta-9 THC and THCa after it’s decarboxylated and turned into Delta-9 THC. Remember, that’s why it’s legal — the THC content is below the federal limit, until it’s heated. Loophole! It’s roughly 265mg THC per gram of flower. This is considered a high-potency strain, and it is. But for heavy cannabis users, 26% is around the average for THC content.

Videos by VICE

SLH is the child of Super Silver Haze and Lemon Skunk, both of which have strong flavor profiles, with skunky and citrus notes. Lemon Skunk is a hybrid that leans toward sativa, and SSH is a sativa. Mood has accurately labeled their Super Lemon Haze flower as an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain.

Summertime Sativa

This strain has classic sativa energy. It gives euphoric and uplifted sensations, along with hints of creativity, energy, and focus. If you need a strain for Saturday paint sessions or an easygoing hike, this is a marvelously invigorating option. It puts you in a happy and curious state, encouraging inquisitive thoughts and spontaneous inspiration. I can’t think of a better strain for soaking up beautiful views or spurring a spell of creativity.

As the strain’s name suggests, it does put you in a haze, but it’s not a sleepy high. Instead, it’s a sunny haziness, like you’re glowing from the inside out. I prefer it as a daytime strain, but that’s how I feel about most sativas — they’re best before the sun goes down.

Like I said, this strain is considered high-potency. But if you’re looking for a classic sativa, this is one of my top choices. The high shouldn’t make you overly anxious or create racing thoughts. It keeps that internal monologue laidback and instead turns the focus to the outer world and what’s going on around you, something indicas aren’t always great for.

Loud Lemon Energy

Courtesy of author

SLH takes after its parents, smelling like a skunk that survives only on lemons. Skunks don’t eat lemons, just FYI. For me, the skunkiness is an undertone, and the lemon-lime citrus flavor is at the forefront. It’s one of the best-smelling strains, with a brightness that hits your nose like Lysol.

If you love the intersection of citrus and cannabis, whether it’s a lemony THC drink or a cherry lime gummy, this strain was made for you. I can’t think of a better THCa flower option for that summery flavor that perks up your tastebuds. The vibrant scent and taste mimic the energy of the high, creating a comprehensively sunny experience. And the buds are also happy-looking, with a light but pigmented green color. They’re quite dense, dry, and round, once again affirming their status as a sativa.

I christened my new PAX FLOW Dry Herb Vaporizer with the Super Lemon Haze, and the two were a match made in hazy heaven. The citrus flavor came through with a punch, but was still easy on my throat and lungs.

The beauty of PAX is that it toasts flower instead of burning it (like we do with lighters), creating a more subtle flavor experience. With a strain like SLH, it allows the delicate fruit notes to shine. And the dry texture also helps create bigger puffs. In a joint or bowl, the citrus smoke is slightly harsher because of the punchy taste. But it’s nothing too aggressive for people comfortable with smoking.

Farm-to-Table Vibes

Mood manages to offer minimalist packaging that still feels distinct and inviting. They avoid the medical-looking materials and designs and instead have a holistic and relaxed look. Brown paper bags give Mood products that au naturel feel that speaks to the stoner experience. It captures their “farm-to-table cannabis” mission. But they still use tasteful colors and bold typography to grab your attention.

The THCa flower packaging is especially satisfying, with all the strain info neatly displayed on the back. These brown paper bags, which have an interior plastic lining to maintain freshness, aren’t too hard to open. Seriously, if you’re telling me you’ve never fought to open a childproof cannabis bag, you’re lying. I cannot be the only one.

The Juice Is Worth the Squeeze

The cost for Mood’s THCa Super Lemon Haze is between $7 and $13 per gram. It’s one of the lower-priced Mood THCa flower strains, making it an excellent choice for people who want goodies from Mood but also want to stay within their weed budget.

If you buy a dime bag, it’s $13, but the larger bag you buy, the lower the price per gram. For a full ounce, the price breaks down to about $8 per gram. But you can save an extra 15% with the subscribe and save option, bringing the price as low as $6.80 a gram. And that’s a deal worth taking.

I always like to say you can pay whatever you want for cannabis flower, and that’s true. For example, Koi’s Gelato 33 THCa Flower can cost as little as $5.40 a gram. A gram of some Mood strains, like Oreoz, can cost as much as $17. It comes down to the kind of high and flavor you want. For my citrus suckers and sativa lovers, Super Lemon Haze is wholly worth it.

For Sunny Days

The Mood Super Lemon Haze THCa Flower is one of my sativa exceptions. It’s an energizing strain that doesn’t give me anxiety and still creates that hazy feeling I love oh-so much. From the addictive lemon scent to the sunny vibes, it’s one of my top strains for summer 2025.