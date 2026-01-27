A Soft-Hitting Vape Made for Sleep and Tea Time

Tired of not being tired enough to sleep? Try the Mood Triple Zzz Disposable Vape, which has a unique hero dose formula that helps you find a sleepy state. It has a tasty tea-like flavor, an easy-to-use vape design, and a mild sensation that works for newbies, insomniacs, and people who just want to chill out without bugging out.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

The Mood Triple Zzz Disposable Vape has a specific formula designed to help you drift off to sleep. There is no Delta-9 THC in this, so you won’t get that potent, hazy high that you might be used to with Delta-9 products.

The vape concentrate contains about 55-65% Delta-8 THC. The exact dose varies a little from batch to batch, but is generally consistent. On top of the Delta-8, you get about 10-12% CBN and 15% CBD. Plus, there’s a hint of CBC, roughly 1-2%.

CBN is a cannabinoid that’s often used in products meant to help you sleep. CBD is one of the most soothing cannabinoids. CBC isn’t as popular, and people haven’t quite settled on exactly what it does. Some believe it’s a mood enhancer, but it might also just be a hypeman for all the other cannabinoids.

Keep in mind that Delta-8 is usually 2-3 times weaker than Delta-9, so this isn’t a highly potent blend. I know Mood refers to it as a “High Potency” product, but they kind of refer to everything as high potency. To each their own. But if you’re a heavy cannabis user with a higher THC tolerance, don’t expect this to get you baked.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

The sensation from this vape is subtle and light. The Delta-8 helps you clear your mind and creates a slight euphoria, but you won’t be giggly or feel crazy stoned after a puff or two. If you want a heavier high, you can suck down a few big puffs, or consider pairing this with another cannabis product. I like to use it after taking a CBD-heavy gummy, so they kind of compound on top of one another to help me get snoozy.

I found that the Delta-8 is really there just to carry the CBD and CBN. The THC makes those lesser cannabinoids feel more potent, so you actually notice the relaxing effects. After a few hits, I find that my muscles feel more relaxed and my mind is more at ease. It can help you move away from anxious nighttime thoughts and settle into bed.

If you want something to get super-duper high, this probably isn’t the right product. It’s a soft-hitter, like a softball lob, that’s great for people who just want something soothing to smoke before bed. It could also be an excellent daytime vape if you don’t need to be energized and active. With so much CBD and no Delta-9 THC, it feels like a stronger version of a typical CBD concentrate.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

Mood defines this flavor profile as rustic and earthy with a coriander flavor. I see that. But my initial thought after hitting this was that it tastes a lot like Earl Grey tea! Which is for sure a positive for us tea lovers!

The taste has hints of soft spice and a subtle minty freshness, but the top flavors feel floral and sweetness. You might detect a little citrus, mostly lemon, as well as that malty black tea flavor. Coriander has a citrusy, spicy taste with earthy, floral notes, so this all tracks.

The smoke is smooth but not necessarily creamy or milky like some concentrates can be. So it’s comfortable to smoke, but not out-of-this-world silky or soft. The flavor is the winner here for me, and keeps me coming back for more, which does help create a more noticeable high from the Delta-8. However, that also means the vape will be finished faster.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

I adore Mood’s disposable vape design. They’re sleek and discreet, with a modern look that isn’t flashy or overcomplicated. The matte black material is comfortable to hold, and the tiny LED screen keeps you updated on the battery level. But I’ve never needed to recharge a Mood vape, as they seem to hold power well.

I know some people love the high-tech disposable vapes that have games, clocks, and other features on their LED screen, or maybe seven different heat settings. Those are fine, I guess (definitely wasteful), but the Mood vapes are more straightforward. They only have one button and two heat settings, so they’re easier to use without an instruction manual. Therefore, they’re also less wasteful, which matters when talking about disposable vapes.

I’ve yet to have any of the Mood vapes get clogged, so the hit is always effortless. The hits are consistent and don’t feel choppy or harsh, so even newbies can enjoy these without going into a coughing fit.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

These vapes cost $30 for 1g and $45 for 2g. For disposable vapes and vape cartridges, $30 is around the average price. However, that’s usually for Delta-9 THC concentrates, which this is not. If you need a concentrate loaded with CBD and CBN to help you sleep, this is a solid deal. Especially since you’re also getting the Delta-8. But if you want something to get you stoned, like biblical level, before bedtime, this probably isn’t going to cut it.

Canna-Conclusion

I wouldn’t recommend this for serious stoners who want to get toasty before they fall asleep. The Mood Triple Zzz Disposable Vape is a milder concentrate that’s specifically formulated for sleep and relaxation. And it absolutely delivers on that level. But it’s not a heavy-hitting vape that’s going to wreck. I think it’s perfect for beginners and insomniacs who need something soft and soothing. Plus, that flowery Earl Grey flavor is satisfying and sweet.

