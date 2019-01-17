Moodymann Shares Video of Distressing Altercation With Police

Content Warning: This article contains discussion and footage of police harassment and violence.

Iconic Detroit techno DJ Moodymann, real name Kenny Dixon Jr., has been involved in an altercation with police, a video of which was posted to his Instagram page. While the video has now been removed, it is viewable in a repost below.

In the video a police officer screams “unlock the door now” at Dixon, who responds by telling the officers that he is attempting to open the door. The officers become increasingly aggressive, threatening to smash Dixon’s window, and the video ends with Dixon leaving the vehicle. In the video’s caption, Dixon mentions that the police are from Highland Park, a suburb of Detroit, and that they were demanding proof of ownership of his car, despite the fact that he was on his own property and holding his keys.

Moodymann is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential DJs of the past few decades. In recent years, he has been sampled by Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, and E-40. Noisey has reached out to Moodymann’s representatives for comment, and will update this post with new information as it arrives. View screenshots of Dixon’s original caption below.

