Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Reveals Early Access Roadmap

After approximately three weeks of Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault being in Early Access, the dev team has now revealed the roadmap for the game. This roadmap covers all planned upcoming content for Moonlighter 2 through the Early Access to the official 1.0 release. Players now have much more clarity regarding what the devs are actively working on and which changes can be expected for the game as development continues.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Roadmap

Alongside the official roadmap screenshot / visual breakdown, 11 Bit Studios has also released a video on their official YouTube channel. In this video, players will be provided with a more in-depth breakdown regarding everything involved in the Early Access roadmap, narrated by our co-founder and Studio Director, Javier Giménez.

Videos by VICE

Take a look at the complete video below:

Play video

Here is a complete breakdown of the Moonlighter 2 roadmap, as seen in the promotional images and official developer update video.

Early Access (Changes are live now)

Optimization fixes for PC and Steam Deck

Balancing for difficulty, economy, and combat.

Various bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

Changes to boss fights.

5th Challenge of the Endless Vault.

New skill tree at Eris.

Balancing for perks and relics.

Additional quality of life improvements and bug fixes.

6th Challenge of the Endless Vault

Shop level IV, including more space, showcases, and decorations.

New patches available at Julien’s

Pet Seller with new bloblets granting bonuses in the shop.

Official 1.0 Release