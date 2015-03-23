More Cocktails Should Come with Caviar

Psst. Hey, you. Yeah, you with the stray tins of Beluga caviar just sitting around like some kind of Fat Prince.

Let us in on some of that salty, fish-eggy action.

See, our go-to after-work drink might be a long pull of green apple-flavored MD 20/20, or perhaps a heady blend of well vodka, vanilla extract, and malt liquor, but sometimes we want to class the joint up a bit, too. And we need premium eggs ripped from the belly of a Caspian sturgeon in order to do so.

See, if you’re the type who likes the finer things in life, perhaps you’ve learned to combine these edible luxuries in new and exciting ways. Truffle burgers and Champagne sorbet are so 2007. It’s truly enough to make one wretch, but the caviar cocktail is just new and shiny and decadent enough that it will even make your Maybach driver blush.

Straight from The Rivoli Bar at the fabulously ornate hotel The Ritz in London, meet The Ritz L’Aperitif, a drink for those with class (and caviar) to spare. Set aside a coaster on your crystal-encrusted grand piano a few weeks ahead of time. This is where you will brew your caviar bitters. It’s easy—just dump some dry Beluga caviar eggs, sage, lemon peel, cardamom, coriander, and angelica into that extra bottle of Beluga vodka that’s been gathering dust under your bed, and allow the elixir to relax and infuse for a couple of weeks.

Then, after a long day at work, stir a couple of drops of it with just the right proportions of more vodka, a whisper of vermouth, and a Himalayan salt solution for that je ne sais quoi.

Ahh. Now this is one of life’s simple pleasures. And pass the crostini, please, Harold.