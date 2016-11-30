More Details in Kodak Black’s Sexual Assault Case Have Surfaced

Earlier this week, Kodak Black was released from a St. Lucie County, Florida, jail and transferred to the custody of deputies in Florence, South Carolina, to face charges of criminal sexual assault. Revealed in a report from Florida’s Sun Sentinel, charges detail that 19-year-old Kodak, born Dieuson Octave, assaulted an unnamed woman in a hotel room on February 7.

“[Octave] forced the victim onto the bed in the room and then onto the floor of the room,” the warrant says. Kodak allegedly removed the woman’s underwear, attacked her orally, then penetrated her. The warrant also states that the “victim repeatedly told the defendant no and to stop. The defendant did not stop.” A sexual assault kit also confirmed injuries from the plaintiff being bitten on the neck and chest. If convicted, the crime carries a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.

