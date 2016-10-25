More Like 21 Gentle: Here’s 21 Savage in the Romantic Video for “Feel It”

At first, “Feel It” doesn’t come across as one of Savage Mode’s lighter spots. It has the same pulsating, morose feel as the rest of the album, and 21 Savage doesn’t stray from his usual monotone delivery. But it’s a love song through and through, and we now have a video to help illustrate that.

Via Fader,​ the clip finds Savage re-enacting the song’s narrative: guy sees girl with another guy, guy gets girl, guy takes girl along for night cruising and stack-counting. The blood-red lighting still keeps this within his dark artistic vision, however. Watch the “Feel It” video below.

​Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

