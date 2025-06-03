More People Are Searching up Stuff About VTubers. That’s Good and Bad

“VTubers! We need to write about VTubers!” Ah, I remember the strategy conversations now. At my old job, I insisted that we hop on the VTuber SEO train before other publications beat us to the punch. Apparently, I was on to something. Last month, I reported on Steam’s most popular VTubing software and concluded that more people are experimenting with VTubing than ever before. It also turns out more Americans are also searching things up about VTubing. And I expect the trend to continue now that colleges and high schools are closing down for the summer.

But VTubers, don’t uncork those champagne bottles quite yet. Yes, you’re about to become more popular as Gen Z starts hopping onto YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and even Kick in droves. But another, less-than-ideal element of the VTubing community will also play a role in increased interest in the content creation industry.

More people are paying attention to VTubing and vtubers than ever before

Google Trends data for U.S. search results regarding the ‘VTuber’ topic, January 1st, 2016 to June 3rd, 2025. Screenshot: Google

According to Google’s search statistics outlet Google Trends, there has been a gradual upward increase in U.S. searches pertaining to the topic “VTuber” since 2020. VTubing topic searches exploded in popularity by fall 2020, coinciding with the rise in VTubers during the first year of the pandemic. Then, VTubing saw an enormous jump in searches from December 2021 to March 2022.

Save for a massive spike in July, VTuber topic searches generally plateaued during 2023. That changed in December 2023, sparking raised interest in VTubing throughout 2024 that continued into 2025. In fact, VTubing hit an all-time high as a topic in April 2025. A peak that practically continued into May 2025. This was likely caused by a series of controversies in the VTubing space during that period, some of which involve stories by this reporter that were later retracted (as of this article’s publication, related topics for the past 30 days include “Ana Valens – Reporter”).

From June 1st, 2024 to June 3rd, 2025, the ‘VTuber’ topic spiked alongside the Sinder controversy. Screenshot: Google

A look at the past 12 months for VTubing reveals an enormous spike in the U.S. from April 27th to May 3rd. This coincides with the exact timeline of the Sinder controversy that took the VTubing world by storm. In late April, VTuber Sinder faced allegations of ill treatment toward fellow talent. As well as the manipulation of her model artist, Nanoless. Sinder is no longer listed by the agency, Mythic Talent. She has remained inactive since posting a widely negatively received document titled “My Apology”.

While the initial spike seen during April 27th to May 3rd has since lowered, searches around VTuber topics remain raised compared to March 2025. This is likely due to residual interest in the Sinder circumstance, controversy from the aforementioned retracted stories, and the graduation of one of the greatest and most important VTubers in the entire English-language VTubing community: Hololive’s Gawr Gura.

A VTubing community in sinders…?

The controversy around Sinder clearly sparked a larger interest in problems and issues around the VTubing space. Screenshot: Sinder

VTubing searches are more prominent, and I believe they will continue to rise for three different reasons. First, as last month’s story proved, more people are interested in becoming VTubers. That means there is more interest in Google searches about VTuber basics, getting started with popular VTubing software, and trying to enter the VTuber market.

Second, the VTubing landscape is changing. Gura’s departure and Sinder’s allegations were a one-two punch for the English VTubing space over April. The realization has set in now that the early, simple days of ENVTubing are over. Agencies are changing. Creators have complicated relationships with the organizations they work with. And viewers are grappling with a dark fact: They may not know who their oshi really is behind closed doors.

But third, and perhaps most importantly of all, VTubers are becoming more relevant because of what they do on the internet. Major VTubers are major content creators. How they interact with others matters. So does their behavior outside of the VTubing community.

VTubers are leaving orbit. They are interacting with non-VTubers, and total strangers to VTubing are learning more about the industry as a result. On the one hand, this can be a very positive thing. Think Dokibird raising over $250,000 for charity, Ironmouse going to Washington, even Usada Pekora in Death Stranding 2. On the other, it can also negatively shape the entire reputation of the VTubing landscape and impact how people discuss VTubing as a whole. Look no further than Nux Taku repeatedly beefing with HasanAbi for proof that, yes, VTubers are increasingly entering the larger “streamer drama” news cycle. It’s not a great look, both for Nux and the wider VTubing community. Every time a VTuber stirs the pot with a major streamer, they’re setting a negative first impression with normies.

Summer is coming. Plenty of new viewers will be catching up with the latest drama over the past couple of months. There’s clearly more curiosity and interest in VTubing than ever before, both for positive and negative reasons. My advice? The ENVTubing community should maintain a professional and friendly environment as more strangers stop by to see what’s up. When in doubt, be good representatives for the space. If you think a VTuber is behaving poorly in front of normies, say so. It’s a great way to reinforce the positives about VTubing — and distance yourself from the bad actors trying to stir up trouble.