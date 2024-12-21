More ‘Switch 2’ Leaks Surface, Indicating Two New Buttons on Its Controllers and a Possible Date for Its Reveal

Last week, we reported on a mysterious Redditor who seemingly got their hands on a final release model of the ‘Nintendo Switch 2’. Reddit user NextHandheld detailed new hardware features of Nintendo’s upcoming console, including Hall Effect Joy-Con sticks, bigger screen sizes, and more demanding power consumption. The leaker’s integrity was quickly met with skepticism. That is until a moderator of the r/NintendoSwitch2 subreddit corroborated the claims after being sent private messages. In a report by The Verge, senior editor Sean Hollister claims to have spoken with NextHandheld after the infamous Reddit post, seemingly convinced of the leaker’s legitimacy.

Now, new details about the ‘Nintendo Switch 2’ have emerged, as another leaker confirms in a message posted to the Famiboards forums yesterday. The message (translated from Japanese) states:

“Hello! I survived the ninja pursuit. For a few reasons, I’m writing in Japanese this time using machine translation. This may be the last post before “that time.”

Here are a few confirmed details: The Pro Controller now has two new buttons on the back, and the new Joy-Con’s back buttons are likely for input, not for release.

There’s also some unconfirmed information, but it’s possible that “that time” could be one week after the New Year in Japan. However, it might just be new information about XCX (Xenoblade Chronicles X).

There probably won’t be any new information in December. I hope you all have a wonderful holiday!“

Known as ‘ninspider’ on Famiboards, the leaker has gained some prominence after leaking previous ‘Switch 2’ information in the past.

‘Switch 2’ leaks point to new buttons, magnetic Joy-Cons, and a possible reveal

If ninspider’s leaks are true, both the ‘Switch 2’ Joy-Cons and Pro Controllers appear to feature two new buttons on their backsides. We’re unclear what their use could be, but the leaker believes they’re not simply for releasing Joy-Cons from the console. According to NextHandheld’s leaks on Reddit, the Joy-Cons will attach to the ‘Switch 2’ using magnets. In the same post, they claimed a large button on the controllers could release them.

While these could be the buttons ninspider is referring to, it doesn’t explain their appearance on Pro Controllers. Many commenters speculate this could mean the buttons on the Joy-Cons may have a dual purpose. Both as inputs and as a release.

The Famiboards leaker cryptically mentions it may be their last post before “that time.” Hinting that an official reveal may happen shortly after the new year. They note, however, that this is unconfirmed and could instead be new information for the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles X game. To their credit, this isn’t the first time rumors arose of a possible post-New Year reveal.