More than 200 women from Christine Blasey Ford’s high school: We believe you

Christine Blasey Ford went from a virtually unknown academic to a national figure overnight after she came forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

Facing intense criticism from Republicans who support President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and a growing chorus of Senators calling on her to testify on Capitol Hill, Blasey Ford’s former high school classmates have penned an open letter with a powerful message: We believe you.

Videos by VICE

On Sunday, Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University, told the Washington Post that when she and Kavanaugh were in high school, Kavanaugh and another boy forced her into a bedroom at a party. Kavanaugh allegedly climbed on top of her and attempted to take her clothes off. When she tried to scream, Blasey Ford says Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” she told the Post.

As of Monday, more than 200 women who attended the all-girls Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland, from 1967 to 2018, signed a letter voicing their support for Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh graduated from the all-boys Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda, Maryland.

“We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story,” the letter states.

The letter goes on to “demand” the need of a “thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonable vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.”

The authors also address how Blasey Ford’s accusation “is all too consistent with stories we hear and lived while attending Holton.”

“Many of us are survivors ourselves,” reads the letter.

Read: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is in turmoil. Here’s what happens next.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus also tweeted that she was among the group of women who signed the letter.

In a statement Sunday evening, Holton-Arms’ Head of School Susanna A. Jones said, “In these cases, it is imperative that all voices are heard. As a school that empowers women to use their voices, we are proud of this alumna for using hers.”

Despite the mounting controversy facing Kavanaugh, Trump and Republican leadership have signaled their intent to move the confirmation process along as soon as possible.

Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford are expected to be called to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Monday, according to The New York Times.

Both Kavanaugh and the White House deny the sexual assault allegation.

Cover image: U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018.