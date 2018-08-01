More than 450 people have had to give up their guns in Florida since the Parkland massacre, report says

In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Florida passed a law that allows the government to take guns from from individuals deemed potential threats. Nearly six months later, more than 450 people have been ordered to give up their guns according to ABC Action News in Tampa.

The new regulation, called a “red flag law,” allows law enforcement officers, and in some cases family members or others who express concern, to petition a judge to confiscate guns from individuals who may pose a danger to themselves or others, according to The Trace.

Officials in Broward County, where the Parkland shooting killed 17 people in mid February, have filed 88 cases as of early June, according to ABC. The county leads the state in terms of gun seizures.

Over in Pinellas County, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri created a five-man Risk Protection Order team to focus on these cases. So far, they have filed 64 cases, second only to Broward, according to ABC.

“It’s a constitutional right to bear arms and when you are asking the court to deprive somebody of that right we need to make sure we are making good decisions, right decisions and the circumstances warrant it,” Gualtieri told ABC when asked about the unit.

He also serves as the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was formed in the aftermath of the shooting.

Florida passed its red flag law, also known as the Risk Protection Act, under Republican Gov. Rick Scott. In fact, both sides of the state’s gun policy debate demonstrated support for the unique form of gun control — even the NRA.

“While they won’t solve everything, [these laws] will help lead to a broader discussion on how to address a culture violence in America, which is desperately needed.” NRA lobbyist, Chris W. Cox said in a March statement.

Prior to the Parkland shooting, only California, Washington, Oregon, Indiana, and Connecticut had red flag laws, according to the Huffington Post. As of July 5, 13 states in total have passed red flag laws, according to The Trace. An additional three states have red flag bills proposed and in waiting.

Cover image: People participate in a gun-rights rally in Harrisburg, Pa., Saturday, April 14, 2018. The rally come less than three weeks after hundreds of thousands marched in Washington, New York and elsewhere to demand tougher gun laws after the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17. (Sean Simmers /PennLive.com via AP)