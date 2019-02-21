Two More Women Accuse R Kelly of Sexual Misconduct

Two women, Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington, have come forward with new allegations accusing R. Kelly of sexual misconduct, stemming from an incident when they were 16 and 15 respectively. In a press conference hosted by lawyer Gloria Allred, which streamed on TMZ, the women claimed that Kelly had invited them to his hotel room after a Baltimore concert and after party where he performed in 1995. They are among a growing list of women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment, and statutory rape against the artist.

The details of the accusations are disturbing. In the hotel room, Scaff and Washington allege that they were given a substantial amount of cocaine, marijuana, and alcohol before R. Kelly entered. The women say when Kellyhe arrived, his penis was exposed and he allegedly ordered the girls to have a threesome. According to their testimony, Washington refused and hid in the bathroom while Scaff engaged in non-consensual sex with Kelly. Scaff said at the press conference, “Now that I’m an adult, I feel hurt by what he did to me when I was only 16 years old and under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.”

Videos by VICE

According to Allred, the women will meet with law enforcement to help the ongoing investigation into R. Kelly. Since Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly—a bombshell six-hour docu-series compiling numerous allegations of sexual misconduct—aired in January, the now 52-year-old R&B singer is facing several legal and professional setbacks. He was dropped from his longtime record label RCA and, as of Wednesday, was ordered to vacate his Chicago recording studio.

Just last week, Jim DeRogatis, the journalist who first wrote about allegations against R. Kelly, reported for the New Yorker that another incriminating videotape showing the singer allegedly sexually assaulting an underage girl could result in an indictment. The 45-minute tape was handed to Cook County state’s attorney Kim Foxx by lawyer Michael Avenatti and features an allegedly 14-year-old girl. As the piece notes, Avenatti believes “the time frame of sexual assaults depicted in the video is within the Illinois statute of limitations.” If the indictment happens, R Kelly could be arrested soon.

Watch a clip from the press conference below.