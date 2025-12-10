More Xbox 360 Games Are Rumored to Be Coming Game Pass and PC

In response to a question about bringing more original Xbox games to Game Pass in the future, the Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox didn’t make any promises, but he did drop some hints about plans for 2026.

More OG and XBox 360 Backward compatibility

Screenshot: Microsoft

A recent BBC News segment focused on an interview with Jason Ronald, the Vice President of Next Generation at Xbox, and the interviewer took some time to ask about more OG Xbox games coming to Game Pass in the future.

Ronald’s response didn’t confirm or deny more of these arrivals, but it did hint at some announcements that will be arriving in 2026 to align with the 25th anniversary of Xbox.

“I can’t announce anything today, but what I will say is 2026 is the 25th anniversary of Xbox. And we want to celebrate the great legacy and history of Xbox, as well as defining the future of where the Xbox ecosystem is going. So, I can’t confirm or deny what you are asking, but stay tuned we have a lot of exciting things to share next year.”

Rumors that an effort is already being made to bring more legacy games to ROG and WIndows

Screenshot: Microsoft

Ronald’s quotes are enough to get some fans of legacy games excited and speculating, but that’s not where the conversation ends. Further into the a resetera thread focused on the interview, popular industry personality and rumor speculator Nate the Hate, under the username NateDrake on this forum, suggested that an effort is already underway to deliver more legacy experiences on the ROG Xbox Ally and Windows machines.

According to Nate, “There exists a hope to make legacy Xbox (OG and Xbox 360) games BC on ROG and Windows. Whether they succeed is the unknown; but there is an effort being made. The other unknown would be how extensive will the initiative be in offerings. Will it be what we currently have on Series or will BC expand to add more titles across the Xbox ecosystem.”

Readers should take this speculation with a hefty dose of salt, considering that Nate did not cite any specific sources or provide any information about where this knowledge comes from. Nate has been a popular figure in the speculation, leaks, and rumors side of the gaming industry for a long time and some gamers put more stock in his theories than others.

25th anniversary of xbox and the future of backward compatibility

Screenshot: Microsoft

Regardless of whether the rumors and speculation are true, it does seem very logical that the team at Xbox might want to celebrate the 25th anniversary by looking both back and forward. Hopefully, that could mean at least a handful of legacy games making their way to Game Pass once those anniversary festivities kick off.

No official plans have been shared yet, so Xbox enthusiasts will need to keep an eye out in early 2026 for more details on what to expect.