Morning Sex Is the Secret to Getting Promotions and Pay Raises. It’s Science.

Your alarm goes off. You hit snooze. Then you do something a little more… productive. According to a new study from ZipHealth, morning sex may be the one work hack that actually pays off.

Researchers surveyed 1,000 full-time American workers and found that those who have sex before heading to the office reported higher productivity, motivation, and focus than everyone else. Seventy-one percent said they felt more productive, 70 percent said they completed more tasks, and over half admitted they felt happier and more confident afterward. Morning sex seems to be doing more for careers than any corporate retreat ever has.

Videos by VICE

Nearly one in five morning enthusiasts said they’d received a promotion in the past year, and 51 percent said they’d gotten a raise. About one in three workers said a healthy sex life had directly boosted their income or career advancement. The effect was strongest among executives and business owners, which feels on brand for people already addicted to optimizing their mornings.

Oleksandr Sharkov/Getty Images

Morning Sex Is the Secret to Getting Promotions and Pay Raises, Study Says

Morning sex also seems to boost mood better than caffeine. Thirty-five percent of respondents said it gives them a better start to the day than their first cup of coffee, and nearly a quarter admitted they’ve been late to work because of it. Gen Z was most likely to show up a little “fashionably late,” with 25 percent saying they’ve rolled into work post-romp.

The survey found that Gen X and boomers actually lead the pack in morning intimacy, followed closely by millennials. Those most likely to report pre-work sex came from marketing, hospitality, and entertainment. Not really a surprise that these industries are built on energy, confidence, and maybe a touch of performance. Executives topped the chart at 26 percent, followed by senior managers at 23 percent.

Beyond the office perks, morning intimacy correlated with better mental health overall. Participants reported higher emotional stability, stronger confidence, and better stress management compared to people who save it for nighttime. Experts say sex triggers endorphins that calm nerves, lift mood, and make facing your inbox a little less soul-sucking.

So, if you learn anything from this, before the emails, the commute, or the iced latte, maybe get a quick session in. Turn “rise and shine” into “rise and grind.” In a work culture already obsessed with productivity hacks and burnout cures, this one seems almost too simple.