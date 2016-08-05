Moroccan Boxer Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Two Women in Rio Olympic Village

Brazilian police have arrested Moroccan Olympic boxer Hassan Saada in Rio after he allegedly sexually assaulted two female workers in the Olympic village on Wednesday. The women have been described as either waitresses or maids in reports. A judge has ordered Saada to be detained for 15 days as police investigate the matter.

Brazil’s Globo has more details (via Google Translate):

Videos by VICE

According to police, Saada attacked two maids on Tuesday morning. First, he invited one of them to make a picture. Then he asked if she had profile on social networks. Secondly, the woman leaned on a wall, pressed it with her thighs and tried to kiss her. The boxer is still accused of squeezing the chest of the second maid, and with movement of hands, ask her to masturbate in exchange for money.

Use your language skills to translate that from Google Translate; it sounds bad. According to the judge issuing the arrest warrant, the 15-day detention is justified due to the risk of future violence against workers in the village and the inherent flight risk of traveling Olympians with no true residence in the area.

Saada was set to begin his competition in the light-heavyweight division on Saturday.

[Globo]