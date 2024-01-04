Where to Buy (Affordable) Moroccan Rugs Online

A friend/self-proclaimed design noob recently asked me “where to buy those fluffy rugs with the squiggles on them?” I knew he meant Moroccan rugs. Unless you’ve been living in a cave—specifically one in the Atlas Mountains, where these babies originate—you have probably seen one of the 183,000+ Instagram posts under the #MoroccanRug hashtag. Traditionally, they are hand-made out of extra fine but durable wool by Berber artisans, who have been perfecting the craft since the Paleolithic Era. They also have an inadvertently Modernist approach to design; unlike Persian rugs, for example, Moroccan rugs tend to favor more abstract, incongruous designs and shapes. The result is a functional piece of art that feels both old world and contemporary.

Now that we have some aesthetic footing, let’s talk about what makes these rugs so special. Back to my friend; I wondered if he knew just how many style options were at his fingertips when it came to Moroccan-inspired rugs, which range in design from the minimalist…

… To the delightfully colorful and maximalist:

…To those that have mastered the check-pattern trend:

Now that we’re knee-deep into cozy season, it’s the perfect time to bring home a Berber or Moroccan-inspired rug to make your home feel more pulled-together and inviting. Let’s pour over our short list, and help you find an area rug for every kind of budget, aesthetic, and purpose.

Etsy

Etsy’s proverbial shelves are practically lined with Moroccan rugs—there are hundreds if not thousands of sellers with authentic rugs that are often shipped straight from Morocco, and in many cases can be custom-made to your preferred dimensions. I’ve ordered two Moroccan rugs from Etsy sellers, and while I know this might just be anecdotal evidence, in my experience, they always ship crazy fast. You can find everything from the classic white Beni Ourain rugs on the site to more contemporary-feeling checkered and graphic rugs.

Revival

Revival is my new obsession. Not only does the rug site have an entire Moroccan rug category with both original and one-of-a-kind pieces, but it packages its rugs into square, briefcase-style packages with handles that are easy to carry up several flights of stairs. Order the hypnotic Ejilf rug for your bedroom, and cherry-red Wenke rug to bring warmth to your living room this winter.

Ebay

Unsurprisingly, the emporium of ancient Roman coins, Dior saddle bags, and The Da Vinci Code baseball caps also has loads of Moroccan-inspired rugs for you to bring home. Ebay is offering everything from a colorful wool runner that can brighten up your hallway to a graphic area rug that feels like it qualifies as Cocaine Decor.

1stDibs

When you think of 1stDibs, you might just think of extravagant python skin chairs and $22,000 cuckoo clocks, but there is actually a vast selection of affordable Moroccan rugs on the antique and auction site. Consider a moodier take on the classic white Berber rug with a dark green and black rug, or a color-blocking tribal rug for your entryway.

Rugs USA

Design heaux tend to scoff at me when I hype up Rugs USA, because the name makes it sound more like a hardware store than a design Mecca. But this no-frills site is one of the best-kept secrets for affordable Moroccan-style rugs that ship wicked fast. The Trellis rug is a bestseller that comes in almost a dozen colorways, while the Reines rug combines intricate line work with a touch of checker print.

Wayfair

Along with the giant, cursed crab chair, Wayfair also offers cool (and somewhat more practical) items that we can actually afford, including flatweave Moroccan-inspired runners and a versatile, tasseled area rug with an impressive 4.8-star average rating.

West Elm

Ah, West Elm. There’s an entire VICE guide to shopping your mid-century modern furniture, comfy couches, and Moroccan-inspired rugs. Let the Kasbah rug rock your world while it’s on sale, or go for an even shaggier option with the graphic Wanderer rug.

Amazon

Amazon is filled with plenty of Moroccan-inspired rug brands. Keep nuLOOM on your radar for everything from colorful floor jawns to beige, tasseled area rugs; both of these options have bangin’ reviews from customers, and they’re on sale for less than $200.

Now go sprawl on your new rug with all that money you saved.

