‘Moroi’ Feels Like if David Lynch and David Cronenberg Made a Game Together, and It’s a Trip (Demo Impressions)

David Lynch left one heck of an impact in the realm of art, and it’s immediately felt within moments of starting Moroi. Seemingly inspired by anything weird, wacky, and out of this world, Moroi feels like a dark comedy. Cutthroat action, chatty characters from all walks of life, and disturbing imagery pepper every corner of this dingy and disgusting world. And I can’t get enough of it. Maybe it’s the 15-year-old Hot Topic-loving emo that still lurks deep within my soul.

I Guess You Could Say That Some of the Characters in ‘Moroi’ Are Hamming It Up

At the start of my journey through Moroi, I find myself in a disgusting prison cell. Unaware of my surroundings, I begin to chat with its inhabitants, only to discover some of the most deranged individuals I’ve ever encountered. A half-man/half-pig hybrid, a creepy Wizard by the name of Edgar. A man without a face, or possibly even an existence. Every moment I’m here, I’m left scratching my head, yet wanting more.

I got eaten and regurgitated by a massive robot, hungry for a new piece of human flesh to eat. So, I set off on my quest to find him something seemingly more appetizing than myself. And after feeding him the severed hand of another victim of the prison system, I was on my way to getting out of there. Moroi carries a dark aesthetic and a slight bit of shock value. It’s bloody, disgusting, and vile throughout. But it’s brilliantly expressive, and its combat is quite great.

Borrowing slightly from the glory-kill system of Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal, I could hack and slash my way through the crowd, pulling off a nasty kill at the end to regain some health back. Boy, for someone who doesn’t remember who they are, they sure do know how to end a life. Combat is fun, focusing on damage dealt rather than explosive combos or stamina management. And I’m beyond thankful for that.

Why Did This Duck Just Rip Out Its Teeth To Give Them TO Me As A Reward?

The characters of Moroi, however, are where the game shines the brightest. Even during the brief time that I was playing, I encountered more memorable faces than I do in some 90-plus-hour epics. My personal favorite had to be the duck with human teeth, though. He’s so creepy, yet weirdly adorable in a twisted way.

Moroi is going to be one of those games I’ll be keeping my eyes on. From my short time in this world, it sunk its hooks in deeply. It’s freaky, kooky, and all-around spooky. But most importantly, it’s that special kind of chaos that I just can’t help but adore.