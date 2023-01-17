Self-Expression Alert: This Brand Wants Its Earbuds To Be ‘Audio Couture’

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Animorphs. Every David Cronenberg film. Morphing is a very important part of our culture (especially if you lived through the 90s). Is it because of the internet and technology? Or because it’s in our nature as human beings to change? Now, there’s an audio tech company taking the idea of “morphing” into its 2023 incarnation, which is apparently about self-expression through headphones.

See, there’s nothing wrong with AirPods—in fact, they rock—but doesn’t that white plastic casing sometimes feel a little… boring? Morph makes personalized, high-performance audio gear, which isn’t just intended for wearing on the subway, but for being “a statement,” its website explains. “It’s a statement against what’s out there in the mass market: the inflexible, the hyped, the overpriced, the inaccessible.” Later in its manifesto (which seems to have been written by Allen Ginsberg), Morph coins the phrase “Audio Couture” and encourages users to find configurations that suit them. Moloch!

Configurations?, you might be thinking. I just want to listen to the new Big Thief album and look cool while doing it. Hell yeah, brother, and should you desire to do so while outfitted in “Audio Couture,” you can customize your earbuds for each ‘fit thanks to Morph’s unique earbuds and removable faceplates. If you love Depeche Mode but also Swarovski crystals, you might enjoy the OG Blue Roses faceplate; but if you’re feeling moody while mainlining New Order, the OG White Roses option might be more up your alley (Power, Corruption & Lies vibes). Obsessed with watching Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times and want everyone to know? The Steampunk faceplate is for you. Still standing behind 808s and Heartbreak? Bold choice—try the Love Stoned series.

But flashy bud-covers are just the beginning; the super popular Lithium Series package comes with removable faceplates, earbuds, and a choice of case; and the InfiniConnect Internal Module option includes a fucking carabiner, which truly takes you to a time and place. Most importantly, though, the Lithium Series is, “inspired by the music and fashion of 90s grunge bands like Nirvana and The Smashing Pumpkins” and “showcases an ultra cool angsty melted smiley faceplate.” Now, speaking as someone who cherishes Siamese Dream in a cosmic and profound way, does the Lithium Series evoke that music for me? Not at all, but I’m sure they do for many cherub rockers and teen spirits out there, so why would I yuck a fellow fan’s yum? Long live the new flesh!

Ultimately, each earbud package has its own vibe, and Morph offers endless options for personalization. You might be feeling your beautiful Sakura Edition one day, but Dragon Eyes (aka LOTR-core) the next. Naturally, the earbuds themselves offer all of the amenities of today’s best high-quality listening devices, like TrueWireless Mirroring, ambient mode passthrough, and Qualcomm processing (which removes all the background noise, so nothing can distract you from rocking out). In fact, there are hundreds of five-star reviews for the earbuds, praising both the aesthetic flair and the audio quality.

If being yourself is as important to you as the music you listen to, bedazzled earbuds and Nirvana-inspired ear flair can elevate your listening experience. Or, you know, you could just get a bunch of face tattoos. Until then, rocking some White Roses will have to do, because nothing says “Leave Me Alone” like a pair of flashy earbuds.

