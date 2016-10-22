Morrissey Calls Brexit “Magnificent,” Says He Deserves Awards Over PJ Harvey, Remains Extremely Morrissey

There’s no point in dwelling on Morrissey’s past indiscretions in this, a Saturday afternoon blog post. There’s no need to go into the time that he said​, “you can’t help but feel that the Chinese are a subspecies.” There’s no point in spending time pulling apart the precise meaning of interview quotes​ like, “England is a memory now. The gates are flooded and anybody can have access to England and join in.” It’s best to just go head-on into the next absurd thing without dwelling on the past. Yep.

So here goes. Morrissey, a man who once wrote a terrible sex scene​, was all in favor of Britain’s exit from the European Union over the summer. He thought it was just terrific. Here’s this, from an interview with FasterLouder​:

As for Brexit, the result was magnificent, but it is not accepted by the BBC or Sky News because they object to a public that cannot be hypnotised by BBC or Sky nonsense. These news teams are exactly the same as Fox and CNN in that they all depend on public stupidity in order to create their own myth of reality. Watch them at your peril!

Yeah, The Media is evil, Brexit was great. Hand me the smelling salts, this shock has me woozy.

Anyway, dude went on to talk about PJ Harvey’s nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a nomination that she, um, didn’t receive. But in the reality that Morrissey inhabits, one in which Harvey did in fact receive a nomination, it was unjust. And Morrissey should have been nominated instead.

“It can’t be argued that she has ever meant more than Morrissey in the USA, and needless to say I have never been a nominee.”

That’s that then. Morrissey said a thing; he’ll probably say more things in the future; I likely won’t care for them; his fans likely will.

