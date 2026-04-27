Morrissey Just Announced A 2026 U.S. Tour

Morrissey has announced a run of headlining tour dates for summer and fall 2026.
The tour, simply billed as Morrissey: Live in Concert, comes in addition to previously announced festival dates for this summer, including California’s Darker Waves and New York’s CBGB Fest.
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The North American leg of the tour will follow a brief slew of European dates, which the singer announced last week. A 4-night Las Vegas residency kicks off the U.S. dates, beginning August 18 at the Wynn Las Vegas. The tour then begins in earnest in Buffalo, New York, before proceeding to stops in Lowell, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Nashville, Tennessee; and more.
The final U.S. date will be the Darker Waves festival appearance on November 14. View the complete tour routing below.
Morrissey 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets
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An artist presale for Morrissey’s 2026 tour begins Wednesday, April 29 at 12 PM local time. General onsale begins Friday, May 1 at 12 PM local time on Ticketmaster.
You can also get Morrissey tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.
Morrissey 2026 Tour Dates
06/27 – Lillestrøm, NO @ Nova Spektrum
07/01 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
07/04 – Gothenburg, SE @ Partille Arena
07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
07/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji
07/12 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Red Stage
07/15 – Ljubljana, SI @ Križanke
07/19 – Lake Como, IT @ Lake Sound Park
07/21 – Asti, IT @ Asti Musica
07/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol
07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena
08/01 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater
08/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater
08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater
09/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ CBGB Festival
09/30 – Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium
10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
10/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
10/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
11/01 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/06 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
11/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Mullett Arena at Arizona State University
11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves Festival
12/31 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National