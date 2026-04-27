Morrissey Just Announced A 2026 U.S. Tour

Morrissey has announced a run of headlining tour dates for summer and fall 2026.

The tour, simply billed as Morrissey: Live in Concert, comes in addition to previously announced festival dates for this summer, including California’s Darker Waves and New York’s CBGB Fest.

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The North American leg of the tour will follow a brief slew of European dates, which the singer announced last week. A 4-night Las Vegas residency kicks off the U.S. dates, beginning August 18 at the Wynn Las Vegas. The tour then begins in earnest in Buffalo, New York, before proceeding to stops in Lowell, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Nashville, Tennessee; and more.

The final U.S. date will be the Darker Waves festival appearance on November 14. View the complete tour routing below.

Morrissey 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

An artist presale for Morrissey’s 2026 tour begins Wednesday, April 29 at 12 PM local time. General onsale begins Friday, May 1 at 12 PM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also get Morrissey tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.

06/27 – Lillestrøm, NO @ Nova Spektrum

07/01 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

07/04 – Gothenburg, SE @ Partille Arena

07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji

07/12 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Red Stage

07/15 – Ljubljana, SI @ Križanke

07/19 – Lake Como, IT @ Lake Sound Park

07/21 – Asti, IT @ Asti Musica

07/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena

08/01 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater

08/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater

09/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ CBGB Festival

09/30 – Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium

10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

10/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

11/01 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/06 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

11/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Mullett Arena at Arizona State University

11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves Festival

12/31 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National