Take Today Off, Morrissey Has Released “Spent the Day in Bed”

Ever the brightest and happiest fellow, Morrissey announced his arrival on Twitter yesterday with five words: “Spent the day in bed…” It’s a grand statement, a phrase to live the weekend by.

Today he releases a track of the same name, of which there are all the very obvious Morrissey tropes. eg: “I recommend you stop watching the news because the news contrives to frighten you”, it will “make you feel small and alone”, it will “make you feel like your mind isn’t your own”. All of which are good or defeatist statements depending on what level of insight you choose to give them.

In either case, Morrissey has “Spent the day in bed” and he is “very happy [he] did” which is as good as an invitation as any for whoever is reading this right now to clock out, roll over and send out that carefully worded sick note. Listen to the track via Spotify below, check out his recent tour dates here and scroll down for the full tracklist of forthcoming album Low in High School, off which this is the first single.

Low in High School tracklist:

My Love I’d Do Anything For You I Wish You Lonely Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage Home Is A Question Mark Spent The Day In Bed I Bury The Living In Your Lap The Girl From Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn’t Kneel All The Young People Must Fall In Love When You Open Your Legs Who Will Protect Us From The Police? Israel

