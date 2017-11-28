Morrissey Says He’s No Longer Doing Print Interviews, World Rejoices

The word ‘Morrissey,’ at this point, is basically a synonym for Racist Uncle due to all the horrible comments the former Smiths frontman has made in interviews over the years. Brexit? He’s for it! Serious sexual assault allegations? “Not very credible!” The Chinese? Well, probably best not to repeat that load of shit.

Morrissey most recently quite rightly came under fire for his defence of men who have been accused of sexual assault (namely Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein) in an interview with German newspaper Der Spiegel. He said that people who allege sexual assault often “play along,” adding that “Afterward, they feel embarrassed, or they do not like it. And then they turn it around and say: I was attacked, I was surprised, I was dragged into the room. But if everything had gone well and had it given them a great career, they would not talk about it.”

Videos by VICE

Obviously, these comments are gross and people were clearly upset, and in turn, Moz, ever the sensitive soul, has taken the negative feedback to heart and thrown a strop. At a recent show at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, he stated that he’s done with print interviews, and will never give another one. He told the crowd:

I did an interview a couple of weeks ago for a German newspaper and, of course, let me just say this: That was the last print interview I will ever do.” He continued to say: “Unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see or hear the words come out of my mouth… please, if you don’t see that, I didn’t say them.



This kind of implies that he’s been misquoted by Der Spiegel, but also doesn’t really make up for the fact that he’s literally always making awful comments – he surely can’t be being misquoted every single time? Anyway, see him address the Riviera Theatre below, and honestly give thanks because a world without Morrissey tripping over himself to offer myriad opinions on topics which don’t concern him is a marginally better one.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

