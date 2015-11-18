The Sex Scenes in Morrissey’s Novel Are Apparently So Awful, They’ve Been Nominated for an Award

Book nerd magazine Literary Review have nominated Morrissey’s debut novel List of the Lost for their ‘Bad Sex in Fiction Award’, calling his more fleshly passages “convoluted, overwrought and profoundly unsexy. The List Of The Lost could have done with less of lust.”

Literary Review, an academic British magazine that is no stranger to publishing panty-dropping erotic articles like Gillian Tindall on British Railways and Letters to Hitler, pride themselves on their headline fondling Bad Sex Award, which they have been handing out since 1993 to a cacophony of snorts from the learned press. Last year, they thrust the award upon talented Nigerian poet and author Ben Okri for describing one particular symbolic bang thus: “The universe was in her and with each movement it unfolded to her. Somewhere in the night a stray rocket went off.”

But this year their gaze has fallen on Morrissey’s first piece of fiction. The Moz authored scenes in question, include the lines, “Eliza and Ezra rolled together into the one giggling snowball of full-figured copulation,” and “Eliza’s breasts barrel-rolled across Ezra’s howling mouth and the pained frenzy of his bulbous salutation extenuating his excitement as it smacked its way into every muscle of Eliza’s body except for the otherwise central zone.”

Strange for those to be picked out, considering they are exactly how you have human sex. We’ve all had a howling mouth around our central zones, right? Sex is a giggling snowball. I agree with you, Moz. Anyway, in an interview with Chilean press, the songwriter said much of the criticism directed at his book was personal rather than intellectual. He wrote: “I strongly believe in freedom of expression and critics have to say what they have to say. But often the criticisms are an attack against me as a human being and have nothing to do with what they’re reading.”

He might have a point. Anyway, if you genuinely care about these sorts of things, then the winner of the Bad Sex Award will be announced on December 1 at the private members valhalla of St James Square’s Naval and Military Club in London. Don’t all rush at once.

