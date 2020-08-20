Mortadella, Salami, and Ricotta Morning Buns Recipe

Makes 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the dough:

2 ¾ cups|430 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup|125 ml whole milk

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

4 tablespoons|56 grams unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing

1 large egg yolk

for the filling:

1 pound|450 grams ricotta cheese

1 ⅓ cups|110 grams shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup|50 grams grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons minced parsley

2 teaspoons garlic powder

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 ounces|170 grams thinly sliced mortadella

6 ounces|175 grams thinly sliced salami

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions

Make the dough: Stir the flour and salt together in a medium bowl. Heat the milk and ½ cup|125 ml water to 115°F. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook attachment along with the sugar and yeast. Let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes, then add in the butter and egg. Add the flour and salt and knead over medium until a soft and smooth dough forms. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside to proof in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, mix the ricotta, 1 cup|80 grams mozzarella, the parmesan, parsley, garlic, and pepper together in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Grease a 9-inch springform pan with butter and set aside. Lightly flour a large flat work surface. Lightly dust your rolling pin and the dough with flour and, starting in the center of the dough and working outward, roll the dough out to a 12-inch-by-16-inch rectangle with the long edge parallel to you. Lift the dough and dust underneath lightly with flour. Use a small offset spatula to spread the cheese filling evenly over the surface of the dough, leaving ½-inch border at the top edge of the dough with no filling. Layer the mortadella and salami over the top. Gently roll the dough away from you to form a log. With the seam face-down on the countertop, trim the sides of the log with a serrated knife and cut the log into 8 equal-sized spiral rounds; each will be about 1 ½-inches wide. Put one segment cut-side up in the center of the prepared pan and arrange the remaining segments in a circle around the center segment. Cover the rolls with plastic wrap or a damp, lightweight kitchen towel and set them aside to proof for about 1 hour, or until the dough looks swollen. Heat the oven to 350°F. Uncover and brush with the butter and sprinkle with the remaining ⅓ cup|30 grams mozzarella. Bake the rolls until golden, about 50 minutes. Cool slightly, then serve.

