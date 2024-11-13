‘Mortal Kombat 1’ Goes Meta With Incredible Ghostface Fatality

Mortal Kombat somehow continues to outdo itself regularly, introducing some of the most iconic fighters into the ring and giving them the greatest killing blows of all time. With the timeline resetting once again in Mortal Kombat 1, we’ve seen plenty of new faces. With the introduction of Kombat Pack 2, we may also be witnessing the greatest fatality in Mortal Kombat history.

Ghostface Hits the Mark With Best ‘Mortal Kombat’ Fatality Ever

The Scream series is iconic for a variety of reasons, but Ghostface is obviously the face of the franchise. With Mortal Kombat bringing in plenty of icons from horror history’s past, I’ve been intrigued to see what kind of damage the knife-wielding killer could do. Never did I imagine, however, that his Fatality would instantly become one of my all-time favorites.

In a deliciously meta twist, the second Ghostface Fatality brings the brutality to the real world. While his virtual avatar is disembowling a terrified Sub-Zero in the Mortal Kombat 1 world, his real version is out stalking his next victim. It’s incredibly well-animated, and brings a nice bit of shock value to the franchise — something it hasn’t missed in quite a while.

Mortal Kombat has always been the pinnacle of digital violence. I can’t think of any other franchise that does it better. But this? This takes the cake for one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in a video game. Plus, any time that Johnny Cage can suffer is a win in my book. Kidding, I genuinely liked Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1.

I may need to reconsider my main and switch things up from Reptile for a little while to experiment with Ghostface. If nothing else, I need to see how this fatality looks in 4K. There’s also a good chance I’m going to be checking under my bed to see if this murderous monster is hiding there. If Ghostface can infiltrate one of my favorite fighting games, what’s stopping him from finding me in real life?