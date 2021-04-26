‘Mortal Kombat’ Misses the Tone of Its Source Material

For all the attempts Hollywood has made, there’s still a surprisingly low number of good video game movies, and the new Mortal Kombat movie isn’t bucking the trend. While the movie does a passable job at replicating the game’s ultraviolence, a bloated plot with one too many origin stories drags the action down. Largely missing the series’ tongue in cheek humor, it’s a movie that attempts to make a video game story “serious” when the game itself is really anything but. We discuss Mortal Kombat, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, and more on this episode of Waypoint Radio.

