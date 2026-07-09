Mortal Shell 2 Gets Release Date, But Its Physical Edition is PS5 Exclusive

Mortal Shell 2 is finally landing next month and it’s bringing its physical edition exclusively to fans on PlayStation 5.

screenshot: cold symmetry

Perhaps one of the most notable Soulslikes of 2026, Mortal Shell 2 is a gritty and ultra-bloody follow-up to the 2020 original game that laid the groundwork with its unique shell-swapping antics. Fellow Souls sequel Lords of the Fallen 2, which has unique gameplay mechanics of its own, recently announced its delay into 2027, and with FromSoftware’s Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods still without a date, Mortal Shell 2 has an opportunity to potentially solidify itself as 2026’s best Soulslike.

Videos by VICE

Many of those who’ve gone hands-on with Mortal Shell 2‘s open Steam beta last month are agreeing that this sequel is one to keep an eye on. The game was able to pull in 500,000 players to its beta alone, meaning that, if it’s received well on release, selling one million copies by the end of 2026 will certainly be within the realm of possibility.

physical edition of Mortal shell 2 is PS5 exclusive

Play video

Publisher Playstack put up a new trailer for Mortal Shell 2 that finally unveiled its August 20 release date. Late August is a bit of a busy time, as two days prior, Lovecraftian survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2 drops, and two big releases in Star Wars: Zero Company and Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy come out a week later, on August 27. That said, Mortal Shell 2 is the only Soulslike game of the bunch and is offering a grueling dark fantasy setting with brutally difficult combat that’s sure to attract fans of such games.

Mortal Shell 2 will have two extra editions at launch. The Devout Edition offers the Obsidian Skin Set for all eight of its playable characters and gives owners access to the game three days early. The game’s physical Revered Edition packs in a bunch of goodies like art cards, an art book, and a steelbook case. Unfortunately for Xbox gamers, Mortal Shell 2 is only bringing its physical version to PS5, meaning the Revered Edition will also be out of reach.

screenshot: cold symmetry

PlayStation gamers and gamers in general are currently in a frenzy over Sony’s extremely controversial announcement that it’s discontinuing physical PlayStation discs in 2028, meaning the future of Sony’s console will be an all-digital one. Knowing this, it’s ironic that the PS5 will be getting Mortal Shell 2‘s physical versions exclusively considering it’s the platform that’s openly planning to end its production of physical games. However, Mortal Shell 2‘s physical plans were likely solidified well before PlayStation made its very unpopular announcement last week.

There’s a chance that a physical version of Mortal Shell 2 could come to Xbox one day. If not the Revered Edition, then perhaps standard physical copies of the game. Cold Symmetry did do a physical release of the first Mortal Shell for Xbox, alongside PS4, a few months after its initial digital release in August 2020, so perhaps something similar will be in store for Xbox gamers who’ve been wanting Mortal Shell 2 on disc. For now, those on Xbox who are eager to delve into the world of Mortal Shell 2 on day one will have to do so digitally.

Mortal Shell 2 is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on August 20.