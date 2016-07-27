Moscoman’s Back with an Incredibly Sweet New EP on ESP Institute

Hailing from Tel Aviv and now living in Berlin, Moscoman’s released warped, weird, and wonderful house on labels like Correspondant, I’m a Cliche and Eskimo. He also runs the fantastic Disco Halal label, too. At the moment, he currently finds himself part of the squad over at ESP Institute, the NY based imprint run by Lovefingers.

With an LP on the way for ESP, he’s decided to give us a little tease with this fantastic three tracker. The guys over at the label tell us that the title track’s “an optimistic dancefloor-filler that rides a disco rhythm, full of odd-ball percussion, over a swollen house bassline as we’re lead through clusters of synthesized mating calls via infectious melodic whistling.” Which is all true.

There’s a pair of typically far out remixes on the B-side from Peaking Lights, and we reckon these’ll be staples for anyone out there who enjoys watching the sun rise through eyeballs that feel like they’re about to explode.

The Mexican Cola Bottle Baby EP is out on July 29th on ESP Institute and you can pre-order it here. His debut LP, A Shot in the Light, is due on the 16th of September on the same label.

