Mosquito Virus With a 30% Death Rate Found in Massachusetts and NY

A rare yet deadly virus has been found in mosquitoes populating a Massachusetts town, with at least one confirmed case in a human.

Officials have closed down parks and fields in Plymouth, Massachusetts, from dusk to dawn after discovering the presence of a fatal mosquito virus called eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). Overnight, they sprayed chemicals in an attempt to kill off mosquitoes.

Eastern equine encephalitis was first found in a horse in Massachusetts. The last outbreak of the virus in the area was four years ago, when it killed 7 people. It’s since been found in Halifax and Kingston in Plymouth County, Barnstable in Barnstable County, and Amesbury and Haverhill in Essex County—and in horses in multiple New York counties, too.

“As (the Massachusetts Department of Public Health) has now elevated Plymouth’s EEE risk status to high, it is important to take extra precautions when outdoors and follow state and local health guidelines to avoid unnecessary risk to exposure to EEE,” said Michelle Bratti, Plymouth’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services, in a statement.

There are currently no vaccines or medicines available to treat EEE. To protect against mosquito bites and breeding, you can wear protective clothing, use DEET repellents properly, ensure intact window screens, and eliminate standing water around your property.

According to the CDC, “Approximately 30% of people with eastern equine encephalitis die, and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems. Symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness.”

Thankfully, mosquitoes tend to be less active during colder months—which are fast approaching, not that you needed to be reminded.