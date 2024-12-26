Most Americans Are Somehow ‘Hopeful’ Going Into 2025

As the end of 2024 nears, optimism surrounding 2025 has begun to grow. Sometimes the changing of the calendar can have some people feeling less enthused. But this time around, it appears as though more of us are feeling hopeful that 2025 will bring better fortune than the year we’re leaving behind.

A CBS News poll suggests that 57% of those polled consider themselves “hopeful” for 2025. That’s up 10% compared to the same poll from 2024. The other options were “discouraged” and “both equally.” The latter declined dramatically with “discouraged” bumping up by just one point.

Americans Are Feeling ‘Hopeful’ Heading into 2025

The most popular reason behind that excitement had to do with the change in presidency, which comprised 60% of those who are feeling hopeful for 2025. Family and personal relationships also ranked high on that list. The economy and personal finances made the list for the rationale.

As for why others checked “discouraged,” topping that list is, you guessed it, the change in presidency. Politics in general was second, with “the state of the world” behind that.

A similar poll by The Associated Press further supports the state of the economy as the driving force behind how people feel heading into 2025, with Republicans “optimistic” going into the new year.

On a non-political level, the poll also discovered what people are tying their New Year’s resolutions to. Per usual, 67% of people said improving their health is their biggest goal for 2025. Spending more time with people in person and learning a new skill rounded out the top resolutions.

On a personal level, how can you not get slightly excited about a new year on the horizon? 2024 had some cool things, but let’s face it, there’s not a whole lot that we’re leaving behind. Here’s to bigger and brighter opportunities in 2025!