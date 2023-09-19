The Most Comfortable Couches and Sofas That Feel Like Sitting on a Cloud

A house is not a home without a couch. Next to our BDSM pommel chair, the sofa is the real workhorse of the casa, because it’s the tireless host of naps, Netflix binges, deep conversations, and (most importantly) your sweet peach. It’s not that we don’t think this sinister, $44,500 postmodern starfish throne isn’t tight—we just don’t want to curl up on it and read some Danielle Steel. We want style and comfort, and we especially want it when it comes to finding a couch that’s actually comfortable, and worth shelling out our hard-earned moolah.

What should you look for when seeking out comfortable couches? Comfy can mean a lot of things when you’re couch cruising: For one person, the most comfortable couch could require deep cushions or a high back; it might be about finding the right material [velvet couches have entered the chat], or investing in a modular sofa that can transform into a horny conversation pit. Too long have we settled for couches with all the warmth of a stale saltine—nor should a cloud-like couch turn into a misshapen diaper after a year of use. (That injustice ends now, weary traveler.) So, without further ado, here are all the comfy couches that make us feel like we’re sailing away on a cloud of Cool Whip.

The comfiest sectional couches

AllModern’s Lonsdale Sofa

Looking for a super-soft and cloud-like sofa where you can truuuly sink in? This Instagram-famous AllModern sectional is the couch you’ll want to kick back on all day and all night. With its wide arms, low profile, clean lines, and “squishy cushions,” it’s truly like nappin’ on a nimbus. (More on Cloud sofa dupes later…) Peruse the reviews if you want to see evidence of its powers; “It is soooo comfortable,” writes one fan. “It is definitely a lounging couch.” Another happy buyer adds, “Best couch ever! It is so comfortable! It is low but so cuddly and relaxing [that] you will not want to get up!” We also love that it comes in a velvety corduroy fabric (in multiple colors) or a more traditional woven look, and the cushion covers are machine-washable.

Mario Capasa’s Feathers Sectional

Mario Capasa’s Feathers sectional has become a hot commodity for those in search of comfort so crazy-good, it’s been scientifically established. The Feathers was tested against 13 sofas that are marketed as “soft,” and the Feathers “turned out to be more than twice as soft as standard,” according to the brand, which shares the highly specific statistic that it’s 118% softer than a regular sofa. Available in four sizes and two configurations, it also sports a machine-washable linen-cotton blend cover and three-layer filling composed of dense foam, soft foam, and soft fibers. It’s also a bargain at under $2,000.

Floyd’s Sink Down Sectional

Modern, modular furniture brand Floyd recently released a sectional sofa specifically designed for sinking in, kicking back, and relaaaaaaaaxing—it’s (aptly) called the Sink Down Sectional, and for good reason. Available in seven different configurations and 14 different colors (including five unique, two-shade designs), this sofa—described as “insanely comfortable, and incredibly deep,” utilizes a combination of premium memory foam and blown fiber cushions to optimize your lounging, napping, and binge-watching experience.

Sundays’ Movie Night Sofa

When a model of sofa is called Movie Night™, it’d better deliver on super-cushy-comfiness—and this modular sectional couch from Sundays delivers. In case you can’t tell from its marshmallow-like, overstuffed look, this deep, pillowy couch is designed for relaxing and entertaining (yourself or others). The reviews say it all: “The fabric is … incredibly soft and the cushions are filled with the perfect amount of feathers for both structure and comfort,” writes one happy buyer, while another gushes, “It is beyond comfortable, everyone that has come over or seen it comments that it’s the nicest & most comfortable looking couch and IT IS! Highly recommend, I had shopped other local companies that make dupes of this couch but this one is by far the comfiest I’ve tried!”

West Elm’s Dalton Sectional

West Elm offers a super-comfy medium-support option in the Dalton, which is a “medium” on the firmness scale, and gets its Goldilocks “just right” feel from its high-gauge sinuous springs and webbed cushions for cradling support. Its cushions are made with high-resiliency polyurethane foam cores that are then wrapped in a blend of goose down and poly fibers for a combo that feels like memory foam and body pillows, all in one.

Inside Weather’s Bondi sofa

Inside Weather’s highly customizable Bondi sofa and sectional line is the perfect choice for those looking for something ultra-comf that isn’t white, gray, or beige. You get a truly customized piece by choosing from dozens and dozens of fabric options (sortable by color, performance, pet-friendliness, etc.) and choosing the configuration, frame finish, and cushion filling (“classic plush” or “deluxe memory foam”) for your sofa. Inside Weather calls the line its “most spacious, deepest, softest custom seating collection ever” and has a whole thing about how “each cushion rests atop a comfort-centric webbing system of woven elastic straps” to offer “sink-in comfort with a dense yet cozy sit.” So on and so forth… you get it.

The Floyd Sectional

For those who equate comfort with support, Floyd really understood the assignment: The brand’s sectional sofa is firm but cushy, deep, and modular (meaning, you can add on as many matching pieces as you like). “[It’s] designed with a deep seat, with each unit comprising two densities of foam,” say the folks at Floyd, “that creates a soft landing without sacrificing support [while] a third density of foam in the backrest provides comfort no matter your lounging style.”

Castlery’s Jonathan Sectional Sofa

The good folks over at Castlery make the Jonathan sectional, another choice on the firmer side that has a five-star average rating on the site, with one reviewer confirming that it’s stylish, roomy, and very comfortable. “My tall husband and I can fully spread out on it, and our pets have also claimed their nooks,” they write. “I’d say you can get five or six people on it comfortably.” See? All the reason to finally make some friends! It has deep seats, a “plushy” feel, and cushions stuffed with a foam and fiber combo, as well as pocket springs in the seats for a little extra bounce.

The most comfortable leather couches

It’s like our cousin Vinny always says: Ya can’t do bett-ah than leath-ah. There’s arguably no other material that will make your home look like the place where a real-life, grown-up person reads The New Yorker every morning. These days, sitting on a leather couch doesn’t have to feel like cozying up to a waterpark slide, because brands like West Elm have engineered a made-to-order, vegan leather couch we (actually) want to snooze on thanks to its extra-cushy, rounded edges.

Kardiel also makes a cushy leather sofa that our drunk friends house guests will actually enjoy sleeping on when they crash for the night. It’s made with luxury leather from Vincenza, Italy, that has been painstakingly tumbled and oiled to achieve a buttery texture. The cushions are also filled with a certified humane feather and foam mix to give the back, side, and seat cushions extra plumpness.

… And now, for a leather sofa that looks like it should cost 10 times its price tag and be in an intimidating design store on Paris’ rue du bac. This couch from Wayfair doesn’t look like anything else out there in its price range (tufted stripes? amazing) and has earned an impressive 4.9-star average rating from reviewers, one of which writes, “So soft! The camel tone is gorgeous and its incredibly comfortable. I fell asleep on it the first night.” In fact, peruse all the reviews; nearly every single one points out how surprisingly comfortable this beautiful sofa is.

The best Cloud sofa deals and dupes

Restoration Hardware went viral with its celebrity-approved, über-cushy Cloud sofa—but you can find one that’s way less ‘spensi on vetted vintage sites such as Kaiyo, where the white glove delivery is speedy and pretty affordable (we’ve never paid more than $50). We’ve written an entire treatise about what makes ordering from Kaiyo such a lovely experience, but suffice to say, it’s like being in a group project where you have to do none of the work (and get to reap all of the benefits). Cop this Cloud while it’s 65% off.

West Elm is coming for the Cloud’s crown with the Harmony sofa, which is—TBH—still very expensive, but just listen to these specs: super-soft fiber-wrapped high-density polyurethane foam cushions with included lumbar pillows and throw pillows; high-gauge sinuous springs for additional springiness and support; back cushions filled with 50% duck feather and down for pillow-like softness. (Nice, right?) On the firmness scale, the Harmony is designated as “soft” (so expect to sink into this thing like a marshmallow in hot chocolate). It also has a leg up with the wide variety of customization options that West Elm is known for.

Arhaus’ Beale Sofa is a newer addition to the ultra-comfy-cloud-like couch lineup, but a formidable one. This cushy, cozy sofa is available in three sizes, and all have a beautiful relaxed, coastal look. We love its ultra-soft (but supportive) feel, thanks to goose-down-filled cushions and a “no sag” design that incorporates sinuous spring support and backrests that are padded with memory fiber. Despite its clean aesthetic, its made with easy-to-clean, stain-resistant performance fabric.

A Restoration Hardware Cloud couch of this size will usually cost you over $5,000. Luckily, the Wayfair wizards have been most generous and blessed us with this high-rated alternative for about one-fifth of the price. “We love our couch,” writes one reviewer. “It came in earlier than expected, assembly was easy.”

Would ya look at this sled?!? The Emilio sofa has a A 4.6-star average rating from over 1300 reviews on Wayfair, and it’s over $550 off right now. Every couch is made to order, comes in over 40 colorways, and can support up to 750 pounds on its plush (and reversible) cushions.

The comfiest couch for small spaces

This lambswool fabric sofa has a little extra cushion for the pushin,’ and a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon. In the words of one reviewer, “Not only is the loveseat aesthetically pleasing, but it is also incredibly comfortable [and] the cushions are well-padded.”

Next up, a couch that’s so compact and cozy, we want to curl up in it like a field mouse in some warm hay. Just look at the size of those cushions, dude, and check out how the arms gently curve out of the couch so that you could completely remove the cushions and still have a squishy place to rest your head. This couch is somehow doing more than most jumbo sectionals ever have. Interior Define, you get us.

Want a #cloudcouch, but only have a studio? Don’t panic—we’ve got you covered. Wayfair’s Madison sofa is a thiccy, comes in over 40 fabric options, and is currently 33% off. Oh, did we mention it also has a 4.7-star rating with raves like, “Wow! What a beautiful couch it turned out to be. It exceeded my expectations and beyond,” and “I absolutely love this couch! It’s pretty big and can comfortably fit three people.”

Finally, behold the Gullichsen from 25Home, a low-profile king that’s perfect for kicking back on but also looks like it would fit right in on an Architectural Digest home tour. Stuffed with eco-friendly down and high-density rebound sponge on a solid wood frame, it’s supportive and sag-proof but supremely nap-worthy, a truly dreamy low-rider.

The comfiest conversation pit couches

Long live the conversation pit, aka the 1970s style of seating that all the cool kids used to create a totally shagadelic sultry, sunken living room. There are so many things to love about this Albany Park pit, from the seven colorways and plush cushions to the sturdy, kiln-dried hardwood frame. We especially dig the fact that it ships for free, and assembly requires zero tools.

West Elm’s conversation pit is available in so many colors and fabrics, investing in one feels like a luxurious Build-A-Bear experience. Known as the “Remi,” the extra large modular sofa is made up of six Memory Foam seats designed to cradle your sweet peach. The black twill feels very Cocaine Decor-cool.

Now kick back, and put those feet up where we can see ‘em.

