Australia’s Most Expensive Dildo Is On-Sale for $696.69

When it comes to luxury sex toys, how much is too much to spend if it means fine materials, incredible design, and above all, brain-melting orgasms? That’s all in the eye of the beholder (slash fondler, slash penetrator), we guess, but can you really put a price on the ultimate pleasure? According to Australian sexual wellness brand Yoni Pleasure Palace, the answer is yes—yes you can, and that leads us to the Honey Dipper.

The most expensive dildo in the Outback is finally on sale, so we humble, horny plebeians decided to blast Men at Work, slather ourselves in Marmite, and do a little investigating to see just what makes the Honey Dipper Dildo the “most expensive dildo in Australia,” according to its makers at Yoni Pleasure Palace.

If the dildo’s shape looks familiar, that’s because it is indeed shaped like a honey-dipper wand—only, this dipper’s ridges and bulbous tip are designed to thrust into your beehive’s G-spot like a smooth, stealthy operator, and turn you on with an extra sense of texture, fullness, and luxury. “The dildo is surprisingly lightweight,” explains YPP, “since the internal body is made of acrylic and coated in silver.” That’s right: actual silver.

The dildo is the jewel in the crown of the grip of highly aesthetic toys the luxury sexual wellness retailer offers, which includes everything from glass tentacle dildos to wildly popular sex blankets designed to soak up all your wet ‘n wild squirting sessions. (CRIKEY!) Usually, this baby costs AUS $777, but when you apply the promo code VICE10, it’s going for a cheeky $696.69.

Aside from looking gorgeous, that striking silver coating also has practical elements to it; it “has many characteristics that make it resistant to microbes, bacteria, mold, and fungi that may be harmful to the human body,” says YPP, which is hardly surprising given that the antibacterial use of silver in medicine dates back thousands of years. We’re not making any sweeping health claims, but silver has shown time and time again that it can come into contact with some of the most sensitive parts of our bodies, and not throw important bodily functions out of whack, such as our vaginal pH. Remember: If a price tag looks too good to be true, it probably is, and when it comes to sex toys, you should always avoid cheap, gummy plastic, PVC, and other porous materials prone to absorbing bacteria. So, that’s one plus of dropping seven Benjamins on this silver stimulator.

If you don’t quite have a Honey Dipper budget, there are some equally beautiful, considerably more affordable sex toys on YPP’s website for under $100, including the brand’s best-selling Sacred Squirter tentacle dildo, which is made of body-safe glass and designed for pleasing “the female prostate” with its textured tentacle and “tongue-like curve.”

The brand also carries a clear glass prostate massager that’s ideal for solo or partner play. It’s such a stunner, we might just have to make it our Christmas tree topper next year?

And if you’re set on something shiny, but can’t cough up $696, there are other metallic sex toys out there with a similar aesthetic and a more affordable price. The Njoy Pure Wand has a 4.6-star Amazon rating, and was called a true desert island toy by sex worker Stevie Balkon in an interview with Refinery29:

TL; DR: Even amongst all of these glittering toys, the Honey Dipper still haunts our wet dreams. Look upon its enticing shape; languish in its glimmering curves. Is it damn expensive, as far as dildos go? Yes, but that’s the point; it’s not trying to be like any other toy in your boudoir. If you’re in a long-term relationship, just consider how many pieces of jewelry you’ve given your partner over the years—only to see them get forgotten in a drawer somewhere—and think about how much cooler it would be to knock their socks off with this mighty Honey Dipper on your next anniversary, silver or otherwise. If you’re looking to splurge on a treat for yourself or a lover that will last a lifetime, and you have the budget, this baby very well may be worth the bucks for your bang.

The Honey Dipper Dildo can be purchased at Yoni Pleasure Palace.

