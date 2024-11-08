mother-admits-to-giving-her-2-year-old-daughter-to-a-drug-dealer

I would like to submit a nomination for the 2024 “Worst Mom of the Year” award.

May I present to you, an Oklahoma woman who willingly gave her child to some drug dealers. What the actual fuck.

According to Fox 8, the mother was buying some methamphetamine from her dealer. Apparently, she let her then-two-year-old daughter go with a man named Carlos.

It gets worse. During the investigation, she told the police she thought Carlos could possibly be the daughter’s father. She wasn’t sure though. She just let the man take her anyway. He also allegedly told her during the deal that he was about to head to Mexico.

The girl has been missing since April 2022, meaning she is about 5 years old now. Why the heck is this just coming out by the way? This mom literally waited two-plus years before saying she couldn’t find her child.

Now it’s an active case being looked into by the Moore Police Department and officials are asking for help in finding the girl. Oklahoma Human Services offered a comment to the local Fox affiliate.

“Situations like those described in this affidavit are heartbreaking and unimaginable. Like the rest of the community, Oklahoma Human Services reels in concern for this child’s safety,” the statement read. “While we are unable to discuss cases due to state and federal confidentiality statutes, the agency is grateful to our law enforcement partners for their continued work to find her and as they seek justice in her disappearance. We remain committed to supporting their efforts, however needed.”

If you’re wondering if the mother, who was released on $3,000 bond, could offer any help in locating Carlos, well, she can’t. She doesn’t have a last name nor could she give the police any identifiable characteristics. This is just unreal.