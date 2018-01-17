Mother and Daughter Fend Off Carjackers with Cup of 7-Eleven Hot Chocolate

It was just before midnight this past Saturday when an unidentified 50-year-old woman was exiting a 7-Eleven on Cardinal Drive in the suburb of Woodbridge, Virginia, roaming around the parking lot. When she got back to her car, two men she didn’t know approached her. One brandished a handgun, according to an incident report released by the Prince William County Police Department on Monday, while the other demanded she hand over her car.

Cool! Sounds like a literal nightmare scenario. In a stunning turn of events, the woman’s 22-year-old daughter just happened to be exiting the store as this was going down. She was holding a cup of piping-hot cocoa, and retaliated against these two aspiring carjackers by throwing her drink at them.

Videos by VICE

Oddly enough, her chocolaty defense worked. The men fled on foot, apparently dazed by the sizzling, sludgy flood of convenience store hot chocolate. The two women were reportedly unharmed, and the suspects failed to steal any of their property, though they remain at large.

READ MORE: Ambulance Stolen from Hospital, Found at Nearby 7-Eleven on Free Slurpee Day

Neither the Prince William County Police Department nor 7-Eleven has responded to immediate request for comment from MUNCHIES on Wednesday regarding whether they’ve made any headway in catching the suspects. Also no word on if either man had been hit with the drink directly and suffered any burns as a direct result.

We always knew that chocolate was a lifesaver, but this was a bit of a surprise.