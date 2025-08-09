Mother-in-Law ‘Sets the Tone’ by Smearing Cake Icing on Bride’s Face

You’ve probably seen the Jet2 holiday trend going around on TikTok right now. While some of the videos under the sound are hilarious, others are a bit concerning. Like this bride’s cake-cutting moment, which was ruined by her mother-in-law, who thought it’d be funny to smash cake in her face.

Yeah…not exactly the happy ending she was looking for.

Videos by VICE

You can watch it below for yourself, but basically, the bride and groom are innocently cutting their cake when a piece of icing seems to fall onto the table. The bride decides to toss it into the crowd to her aunt gently.

However, the mother-in-law from hell allegedly grabbed it from her aunt, walked directly up to the bride, and smeared it all over her face, claiming she was “setting the tone.”

…the look on her mother-in-law’s face as she’s walking away is actually terrifying, and everyone—including the groom—seemed to be in shock/horror.

Someone even commented, “If you have kids, she can’t watch them. And I’m not joking.”

Another added, “In that moment, you and everyone else got to see the real her. If you have children, please don’t ever leave them with her. Setting boundaries now will be very important going forward.”

Apparently, “She said it was ‘just a joke,’” the bride wrote on her video.

“I’m still wiping off the tension,” she added.

Mother-in-Law Makes a Mess—Literally—at Bride’s Wedding

Now, this didn’t seem like a cute little innocent bonding moment between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. Instead, it almost seemed vindictive.

With further context, the situation was even more dire.

“We were not expecting this to happen,” the bridge wrote in the caption of her follow-up TikTok, which included the original sound. “My MIL showed up to our wedding already intoxicated.”

“To give some context, we don’t have a close relationship with her,” she continued. “We don’t live in the same state as her, or have any contact with her. She has a history of causing problems with other family members.”

Hmmm, wouldn’t have guessed that one!

“Fast forward to the cake cutting, a chunk of frosting fell off, and I tossed it playfully into the crowd to my aunt (who caught it by the way, 10/10 hands),” she explained. “My MIL walks up, grabs the frosting out of my aunt’s hands, and shoves it into my face.”

Okay, that was unprompted.

“It was the first time we saw this side of her,” she added. “Both my husband and I were completely shocked and confused.”

People were freaking out in the comment section of the second video, concerned for this poor girl’s future. Especially since the mother-in-law had a shocking reason for her hostility: “I set the tone,” the mother of the groom said, almost as if it were a bone-chilling threat.

“The tone is…assault? Bad manners?” one person asked. “Stealing your moment 😩 I’m so sorry. I was in the wedding industry for a decade, never seen such a thing from a MIL 💔”

“You cannot allow this to be swept under the rug,” another TikTok user wrote. “Marriage is a lifetime commitment, and you are in danger, girl. You need to set the tone with her. We warned you.”

“I hope you both agree to disconnect from her completely,” a third person commented. “She has done what she said and set the tone. It’s negative, and you don’t need that in the building years of your marriage.”