Mother and Son Caught at Airport With 100,000 Ecstasy Pills

A mother and her 19-year-old son were arrested on Monday, July 3 at an Israeli airport after 100,000 ecstasy pills were found in their luggage, reports Jerusalem Online.

The drug stash was discovered in the double wall of the pair’s suitcase after they landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv from the Netherlands. The pills altogether weighed 16.5 pounds and were worth an estimated $430,000 USD (approximately 1.5 million shekels).

The unidentified mother and son claimed to be attending a family event in Jerusalem. They were brought in for questioning under the suspicion of importing and dealing drugs, and admitted to both charges.