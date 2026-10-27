Mother Sparks Backlash After Bringing 10-Month-Old Baby Near Rock Concert Mosh Pit

Being near the mosh pit of any show can come with some obvious risks. Everyone in the pit already knows this and attempts to keep some kind of etiquette. But people get knocked around, the bumps and bruises can be immense, and there may or may not be blood. So why would you bring a baby near that environment?

This was the question a lot of people had on their minds when pictures circulated of a fan attending a Sleeping With Sirens show with their 10-month-old child. One person was holding up a sign pleading with others not to crowd surf near them. Some people questioned why the parent brought the infant onto the general-admission floor and so close to the front barricade.

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“I am all for shows being a family event but seriously allowing this woman in the pit at a rock show with a 10 month old baby???? Why wasn’t she moved somewhere safer for that infant????” a fan wrote on Facebook.

“People around her screaming for everyone to stop mosh pits and crowd surfing???? How does she think she can or has the right to control hundreds of people with a sign telling people to stop because she has a baby. Why was this allowed? Where was security?”

Sleeping With Sirens Fan Attends Show With Infant Near Front Barricade

Eventually, the mother in question found all the backlash online and reacted accordingly. She said another infant and several toddlers were also in attendance. She also explained the precautions she says she took with her child.

According to the mother, the baby wore noise-protection headphones and slept through much of the concert. She said she initially stood near the back of the venue before other concertgoers invited her closer to the front.

She also disputed claims that she was in a mosh pit, saying she was positioned at the far-right front of the stage near the barricade. Ultimately, she just wanted Sleeping With Sirens to be her child’s first show. She said security and nearby concertgoers helped keep the area around them safe.

“We were met with love and affection and community and you all have put my life and my baby’s life in jeopardy here today. Your words and your random outrage for a stranger that you do not know and do not have the full context of the situation for can cause real world repercussions for a family that you clearly do not care about,” the mother wrote.

Photo by Dana Jacobs/WireImage